Gene Vectors Market Predicted to Rise at a 12.6% CAGR until 2031, Reaching US$ 3.4 billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR predicted that the gene vector market is likely to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2031. Gene vector market revenues are projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.



An array of genetic and acquired diseases can be treated with gene therapy. With more gene therapies being approved by regulators, gene vectors are in high demand. Gene therapies will require specialized gene vectors to be more targeted and personalized. It is expected that more precise gene delivery vectors will be required as gene therapy becomes more widespread.

A DNA vaccine can be delivered using gene vectors, such as plasmid DNA. Antigens can be expressed locally using the vectors to produce specific immune responses. A vaccine that uses these approaches may be more effective and may generate an immune response against a specific pathogen.

Gene vector manufacturing capacity will become a critical factor as demand increases. For future demand to be met, it will be imperative for companies to be able to produce high-quality vectors at scale. A significant role will be played by regulatory agencies in shaping the future demand. Gene therapies are becoming increasingly popular, and vectors used in these therapies are in high demand.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Depending on the type of vector used, adeno-associated virus (AAV) is expected to grow in popularity.

Vaccionology is expected to increase the market for gene vectors in the future.

Rising number of cancers is expected to drive demand for gene vectors in the market.

With a growing elderly population and a rising cancer rate, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global Gene Vector Market: Growth Drivers

As the technology of gene editing has evolved, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, there has been an increasing demand for effective delivery systems that can deliver edited genes to target cells. The use of vectors to transfer genetic material, such as viral or non-viral vectors, plays a vital role in this process. As a result demand for gene vector is growing. Increasing investments in gene vectors along with research and development is expected to propel the market forward.

Gene therapy, a promising approach to treating genetic disorders and chronic diseases, is becoming increasingly popular due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases. Gene therapy research is becoming increasingly important to pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, which further drives sales of gene vectors. As the market grows, gene vectors will also play an increasingly important role in enabling individuals to tailor their treatments based on their genetic makeup.

Gene therapy has attracted investors with regulatory approvals and clinical trials that have been successful. Increasing gene therapy commercialization will lead to an expansion of the gene vector market. Academic institutions and biotechnology companies are collaborating more frequently, resulting in innovative methods of developing and producing vectors. As gene vectors are developed in the coming years, genetic medicine and biotechnology will greatly benefit.

Global Gene Vector Market: Regional Landscape

The market for gene vectors are expected to be dominated by North America. The cancer patient population is expected to rise, and the demand for treatments will also grow. Research and development of advanced gene therapies are carried out by a large number of centers and institutes, which should lead to a significant increase in the market's size. A rising concern over genetic disorders, as well as awareness of various vaccines, is expected to drive the market.

Global Gene Vector Market: Key Players

A few large companies control most of the gene vector market, which is highly consolidated. New product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic collaborations are driving the market.

Key companies include:

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Oxford Biomedica

CGT Catapult

Charles River Laboratories

uniQure N.V.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Development

In October 2023, Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., unveiled its Dyno eCap 1TM capsid product, specifically designed for the delivery of AAV genes to the eye, during its keynote presentation at the 30th Annual Conference of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT). Compared with other externally engineered capsids, the Dyno eCap 1 vector delivers significantly higher levels of transduction throughout the retina.

In October 2023, NIIMBL announced the Viral Vectors program, led by the Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vectors will be manufactured using cost-effective, widely available manufacturing processes and analytical platforms. As a result of the program, NIIMBL hopes to provide high-quality viral vectors without limiting the speed or cost of procurement.

Global Gene Vector Market: Segmentation

Vector Type

Lentivirus

Adenovirus

Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

Plasmid DNA

Others



Application

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Others



Disease

Genetic Disorder

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Others

End-user

Scientific Research

CRO

CDMO

Others (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



