Medical Aesthetics Market Share Worth Nearly $16 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medicine comprises all medical procedures that are aimed at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient, using non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The Aesthetic Medicine specialty is not confined to dermatologists and plastic surgeons as doctors of all specialties seek to offer services to address their patient's aesthetic needs and desires. Some Aesthetic Medicine procedures are performed under local anesthesia while some procedures don't require anesthetics at all.

According to our new research study on “Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis – by Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Cosmetic Implants, Body Contouring Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, and Others), Application (Facial and Body Contouring, Facial, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Augmentation, Hair Removal, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Medical Spas and Beauty Centers, and Home Care), and Regional Forecast (2021–2028),” the medical aesthetics market size to grow from $7.03 billion in 2021 to $16.03 billion by 2028; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021–2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000984







Increasing Use of Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin for Enhancing Facial Aesthetics Drives the Growth of Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

Over the past two decades, elective aesthetic procedures have been an unprecedented surge in popularity. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for less invasive aesthetic procedures such as dermal fillings and botulinum toxin A (BoNTA). The global statistics of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery indicate a rise in the aesthetic applications of BoNTA and dermal filling implants by 7% and 18%, respectively, during 2015–2016. Nonsurgical facial rejuvenation using botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid has become highly popular in the Middle East and other parts of the world in the last 10 years. The correction of facial rhythm and loss of volume is the basic principle of aesthetic rejuvenation of the face. Botulinum toxin injections are primarily indicated to correct dynamic rhytides, while dermal fillers aim to increase volume and improve static rhytides. Botulinum toxin, a powerful neurotoxin, causes chemodenervation of muscles. Dermal fillers are a non-energy-based procedure that adds volume and fullness to a person's skin. The cost efficiency and the increasing aging population are the key factors driving the demand for dermal fillers.

Further, a surge in demand for superior materials and techniques required for dental aesthetics procedures has spurred research into the same. However, nonsurgical facial aesthetic procedures received less attention from the dental community until chemicals such as hyaluronic acid fillers and botulinum toxin were requested by patients, which led dental manufacturers to add these materials to their catalogs and advertisements. The increasing number of accredited basic and advanced hands-on training courses in the use of such materials has been advertised in most dental journals and journals that are currently available. Facial rejuvenation has become a major issue of psychosocial well-being in this fashion, beauty, and trends era. Thus, the increasing use of dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for enhancing facial aesthetics is fueling the medical aesthetics market growth.





Global Medical Aesthetics Market – Regional Overview:

Based on geography, North America holds the largest medical aesthetics market share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The North America medical aesthetics market is analyzed on the basis of three major countries: the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest share of the North American medical aesthetics market. The US is expected to be the largest medical aesthetics market due to several factors, such as rising aesthetic procedures and the growing development of non-invasive aesthetic devices. In Canada, the growth of the market is expected to grow due to factors such as rising strategic investments by international players, increasing the number of aesthetic clinics, and growing numbers of medical device players. On the other hand, Mexico is expected to be the fastest-growing medical aesthetic device market due to factors such as growing medical tourism and the aesthetics market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global medical aesthetics market. Japan is the largest market in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the medical aesthetics market in Japan is determined due increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures. Likewise, the market is growing owing to the large population in countries such as China and India, the increasing focus of market players in this region, and the introduction of new products or therapies in the country. Moreover, the rising incidence of skin rejuvenation, growing awareness of cosmetic procedures to improve aesthetic appeal, increase in healthcare expenditure, and availability of technological advancements in aesthetic products helps to boost the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the region.





Facial And Body Contouring Segment, By Application, Is the Largest Growing Segment for The Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into facial and body contouring, facial and skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and others. In 2021, the facial and body contouring segment held the largest share of the market by application. Nonsurgical body contouring, also known as nonsurgical fat reduction, helps remove stubborn pockets of fats in the body to shape up different areas of the body. Following major weight loss, surgical body contouring removes excess sagging skin and fat while improving the shape of the underlying support tissue. A few of the common body contouring procedures include abdominoplasty, breast rejuvenation, buttock lift, branchioplasty, and inner thigh lift. However, nonsurgical body contouring procedures are not considered weight loss solutions. Various players are focused on launching products to establish their foothold in the skin aesthetic devices market for body contouring. On the other hand, the breast augmentation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021–2028. Growth of the market is driven mainly by the increasing number of breast augmentation surgeries and rising awareness of cosmetic surgeries.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000984







Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ALLERGAN, Hologic Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, Cutera, Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Alma Lasers, Galderma Laboratories (Nestle), Sientra, Inc., and EL.EN. S.P.A., amongst others are a few of the key companies operating in the medical aesthetics market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2021, Solta Medical business announced the U.S. launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch laser, the company's next-generation Clear + Brilliant laser. The Clear + Brilliant Touch laser delivers a customized and more comprehensive treatment protocol by providing patients of all ages and skin types with the benefits of two wavelengths.

In January 2021, Galderma launched Face for Change, a program designed to impact communities around the country positively. In partnership with Dress for Success and The Skin Cancer Foundation, this purpose-driven program will allow users of Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for injection to give back with each treatment received.

In January 2021, Allergan Aesthetics announced that they had entered into a warrant agreement with Cypris Medical, a privately held medical device company in Chicago. After completing a clinical trial in 2021, Allergan Aesthetics will have the right to exercise an option to acquire Cypris Medical, including the company's Xact device. The planned clinical trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Xact in treating midface descent and neck lifts.





Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of product, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, and others. In 2021, the facial aesthetic products segment held the largest market share by product. The same segment of the medical aesthetics market is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas and beauty centers, and home care. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest market share by end-user, and the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021–2028.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Facial Aesthetics Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Laser Aesthetics Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: