Global Breathing Circuits Market on a Robust Growth Path through 2028

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breathing Circuits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report bridges the quantitative and qualitative analysis, providing a robust tool for creating custom growth strategies, evaluating market landscapes, revisiting company standings, and making well-informed business decisions in the realm of breathing circuits.

This comprehensive market analysis delineates the segments based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Covering the expanse of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, the report encompasses both global trends and regional specificities. It extends to provide a detailed study of the competitive environment, profiling major market players, their market shares, and recent industry developments, thus fortifying your understanding of this dynamic and evolving market.

Key Highlights:

The global breathing circuits market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2023, further escalating to $1.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

The open segment of the global breathing circuits market stood at $564.3 million in 2022, and is expected to reach $580.2 million by 2023, and $752.7 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

The others segment of the global breathing circuits market was valued at $366.6 million in 2022, and is predicted to reach $388.1 million by 2023, and $495.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2023-2028.

This insightful market analysis includes historical data and projections on sales by product type, application, end-user, and region. It describes the various types of breathing circuits, along with their current and historical market revenues. The report also extends to categorize the global breathing circuits market based on regions.

The competitive landscape is thoroughly profiled, revealing key competitors and their respective market shares. Prominent market players include AMBU A/S, Beckton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Medtronic plc.

Further Insights Include:

A breakdown of market dynamics, discussing market drivers like high healthcare spending, technological advances, growing aging population, and the increasing demand for homecare settings.

Detailed market segmentation based on product type, application, end-user, and region.

An exploration into the regulatory framework across different regions.

Examination of emerging technologies and developments, including smart breathing circuits and advanced filtration systems.

The report is framed with the objective of providing a lucid understanding of the current landscape of the breathing circuits market, analyzing market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, profiling major market players, and analyzing the competitive market scenario. It aims to provide a substantial base for making informed business decisions, developing growth strategies, and navigating the future of the breathing circuits market.

With 104 pages of in-depth analysis, this report is a quintessential guide to understanding the market dynamics, technological advancements, and the competitive landscape of the global breathing circuits market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Airon Corp.

Ambu A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Med Devices Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Genral Electric

Medtronic plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzylis

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment