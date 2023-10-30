Global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market 2023-2030: Market Size, Share & Statistics till 2030 | Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis, the Global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market value is estimated at US$ 20 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 16.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.







Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A technological platform called Learning Management Software (LMS) for Higher Education is intended to make online learning and course administration easier in academic institutions. With the aid of these platforms, teachers may produce, organize, and present instructional materials while keeping an eye on student engagement and progress.

Because of its ease, flexibility, and accessibility, online education has become increasingly in demand. Institutions can address this need by providing a range of online courses and degree programs using LMS systems.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including delivery mode, deployment and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of deployment, in 2022, the on-premise segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 45% of worldwide revenue share. On-premise deployments come with unique characteristics. total control, adaptability, superior integration, and extended deployment.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 20 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 58 billion Growth Rate 16.4% Dominant Segment On-premise Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for online education

Globalization of education

Corporate training and lifelong learning Companies Profiled Cornerstone

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corporation

PowerSchool

Instructure, Inc.

Adobe

Oracle

SAP

Moodle

McGraw Hill

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market include,

In November 2022, The D2L Brightspace Creator+package, released by D2L Corporation, helps course developers save time, money, and effort by enabling them to create captivating digital course content by integrating workflows into Brightspace.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market growth include Cornerstone, Blackboard Inc., D2L Corporation, PowerSchool, Instructure, Inc., Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Moodle, and McGraw Hill, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market based on delivery mode, deployment and region

Global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Delivery Mode Distance learning Instructor-led training Blended learning

Global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Cloud On-Premise

Global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market US Canada Latin America Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) Report:

What will be the market value of the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market?

What are the market drivers of the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market?

What are the key trends in the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market?

Which is the leading region in the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Higher Education Learning Management Software (LMS) market?

