Global End-User Experience Monitoring Market Outlook, 2030, Featuring 36 Industry Players Shaping the Future

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-User Experience Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quick Summary

In an increasingly digital world, industrial leaders recognize the need to constantly enhance user experience as a cornerstone of successful business strategies. With the global End-User Experience Monitoring market projected to grow from US$3.8 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$13.9 billion by 2030, the significance of industry-specific insights cannot be overstated. The purchase of this comprehensive market research report provides invaluable insights necessary to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within this rapidly growing sector.



This report offers an in-depth review of the End-User Experience Monitoring landscape, with special focus on segments such as Solutions and Services, which are poised for significant growth in the coming years. Notably, the availability of complimentary updates for one year ensures you stay ahead of industry trends and shifts. Containing detailed analysis of geographical markets including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and Germany, the report provides a global perspective on the direction of the sector. You'll also gain exclusive insights into the strategies and market shares of key competitors - pivotal knowledge to implementing successful growth strategies.

Global End-User Experience Monitoring Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: $13.9 Billion by 2030

The global End-User Experience Monitoring market, which was valued at US$3.8 billion in 2022, is set to witness substantial expansion, reaching an estimated size of US$13.9 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Solutions Segment Leads the Charge with an 18.5% CAGR

Within this burgeoning market, the Solutions segment is expected to lead the charge with a projected CAGR of 18.5%. This growth is set to drive the segment to a market value of US$9.7 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. This upward trajectory is fueled by the ongoing post-pandemic recovery and the increasing importance placed on ensuring end-user satisfaction and seamless digital experiences.

Services Segment Adjusts to a 15.6% CAGR in the Post-Pandemic Era

Recognizing the evolving landscape, the Services segment is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 15.6% for the next 8 years. This segment's role in enhancing end-user experience post-pandemic recovery remains significant, and the adjustment reflects its pivotal position in the market.

Market Dynamics Across Key Regions

United States : The U.S. market for End-User Experience Monitoring is estimated at US$1 billion in 2022, reaffirming the nation's substantial role in this sector.

: The U.S. market for End-User Experience Monitoring is estimated at US$1 billion in 2022, reaffirming the nation's substantial role in this sector. China : As the world's second-largest economy, China is poised for robust growth, with a projected market size of US$3.5 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by a notable CAGR of 23.5% during the 2022-2030 analysis period.

: As the world's second-largest economy, China is poised for robust growth, with a projected market size of US$3.5 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by a notable CAGR of 23.5% during the 2022-2030 analysis period. Other Noteworthy Geographic Markets : Japan and Canada are expected to experience growth as well, with forecasted CAGRs of 12.3% and 15.6%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030.

: Japan and Canada are expected to experience growth as well, with forecasted CAGRs of 12.3% and 15.6%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Germany: Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 14.1%, solidifying its position as a key player in the End-User Experience Monitoring market.

Key Competitors Driving Innovation

The End-User Experience Monitoring market is teeming with dynamic competitors who are actively shaping its future. Some of the noteworthy players in this landscape, among a total of 36 featured competitors, include:

Appdynamics

Application Performance Ltd.

Appneta

Bitbar

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Catchpoint

Centurylink

Controlup

Datadog

Dynatrace

EG Innovations

IBM

Lakeside Software

Micro Focus

New Relic

Nexthink

Oracle

Rigor

Riverbed

SAP

Smartbear

Stackify

Teamviewer

Wurth Phoenix S.R.L.

As these industry leaders and innovators continue to drive advancements in End-User Experience Monitoring, the market is poised for a remarkable growth journey towards the projected value of $13.9 billion by 2030.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

End-User Experience Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uwnrn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment