Global End-User Experience Monitoring Market Outlook, 2030, Featuring 36 Industry Players Shaping the Future

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-User Experience Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quick Summary
In an increasingly digital world, industrial leaders recognize the need to constantly enhance user experience as a cornerstone of successful business strategies. With the global End-User Experience Monitoring market projected to grow from US$3.8 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$13.9 billion by 2030, the significance of industry-specific insights cannot be overstated. The purchase of this comprehensive market research report provides invaluable insights necessary to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within this rapidly growing sector.
This report offers an in-depth review of the End-User Experience Monitoring landscape, with special focus on segments such as Solutions and Services, which are poised for significant growth in the coming years. Notably, the availability of complimentary updates for one year ensures you stay ahead of industry trends and shifts. Containing detailed analysis of geographical markets including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and Germany, the report provides a global perspective on the direction of the sector. You'll also gain exclusive insights into the strategies and market shares of key competitors - pivotal knowledge to implementing successful growth strategies.
Global End-User Experience Monitoring Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: $13.9 Billion by 2030
The global End-User Experience Monitoring market, which was valued at US$3.8 billion in 2022, is set to witness substantial expansion, reaching an estimated size of US$13.9 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Solutions Segment Leads the Charge with an 18.5% CAGR
Within this burgeoning market, the Solutions segment is expected to lead the charge with a projected CAGR of 18.5%. This growth is set to drive the segment to a market value of US$9.7 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. This upward trajectory is fueled by the ongoing post-pandemic recovery and the increasing importance placed on ensuring end-user satisfaction and seamless digital experiences.
Services Segment Adjusts to a 15.6% CAGR in the Post-Pandemic Era
Recognizing the evolving landscape, the Services segment is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 15.6% for the next 8 years. This segment's role in enhancing end-user experience post-pandemic recovery remains significant, and the adjustment reflects its pivotal position in the market.
Market Dynamics Across Key Regions
- United States: The U.S. market for End-User Experience Monitoring is estimated at US$1 billion in 2022, reaffirming the nation's substantial role in this sector.
- China: As the world's second-largest economy, China is poised for robust growth, with a projected market size of US$3.5 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by a notable CAGR of 23.5% during the 2022-2030 analysis period.
- Other Noteworthy Geographic Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to experience growth as well, with forecasted CAGRs of 12.3% and 15.6%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030.
- Germany: Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 14.1%, solidifying its position as a key player in the End-User Experience Monitoring market.
Key Competitors Driving Innovation
The End-User Experience Monitoring market is teeming with dynamic competitors who are actively shaping its future. Some of the noteworthy players in this landscape, among a total of 36 featured competitors, include:
- Appdynamics
- Application Performance Ltd.
- Appneta
- Bitbar
- BMC Software
- CA Technologies
- Catchpoint
- Centurylink
- Controlup
- Datadog
- Dynatrace
- EG Innovations
- IBM
- Lakeside Software
- Micro Focus
- New Relic
- Nexthink
- Oracle
- Rigor
- Riverbed
- SAP
- Smartbear
- Stackify
- Teamviewer
- Wurth Phoenix S.R.L.
As these industry leaders and innovators continue to drive advancements in End-User Experience Monitoring, the market is poised for a remarkable growth journey towards the projected value of $13.9 billion by 2030.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- End-User Experience Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uwnrn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment