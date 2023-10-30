The Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: Global Trends & Opportunities 2023-2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, digital patient monitoring devices represent an essential key in unlocking enhanced patient outcomes, streamlining operations, and driving overall industry growth. This comprehensive report on the Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market, projected to reach $537.8 billion by 2030, equips you with the essential insights that will empower you to navigate this burgeoning sector with confidence.



Dive deep into market behavior across critical economies such as the US, China, Japan, and more, each exhibiting significant growth rates. Understand competitive dynamics in the field with our coverage of 203 major companies, including Medtronic PLC, Fitbit Inc., and GE Healthcare.





Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $537.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Digital Patient Monitoring Devices estimated at US$134.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$537.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wearable Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$188 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the mHealth segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.8% CAGR



The Digital Patient Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $134.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $537.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

