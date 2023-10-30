Twelve Capital’s insurance-focused Multi Asset approach

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Twelve Capital Multi Asset approach emerges as a beacon of resilience and innovation in a challenging investment environment marked by unprecedented economic shifts, geopolitical tensions, and the now-defunct traditional 60/40 concept.



The approach, driven by the deep expertise of Twelve Capital’s seasoned team, optimises diversification through a blend of Cat Bonds, Insurance Bonds and listed Insurance Equity. Together, these components harness attractive yields, seasonality benefits, and a dedication to sustainable growth.

Uniquely poised to navigate future uncertainties and a continually evolving investment landscape, Twelve Capital’s Multi Asset approach continues to be anchored in its low correlation to traditional financial markets, ensuring both risk mitigation and potential for robust returns.

https://www.twelvecapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/202310_Twelve_Capital_Multi_Asset_Approach_EN.pdf

For further information please contact Twelve Capital at:

+41 44 5000 120

info@twelvecapital.com



