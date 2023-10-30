Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Emerging Trends and Use Cases: 3D Printing, Big Data and Predictive Maintenance

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market - Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft fuel cell market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 5.7 billion by 2035. Market expansion is likely to be driven by factors such as stringent environmental regulations, growing sustainability initiatives, increasing emphasis on reducing operational costs, advancements in fuel cell technology, and the need for enhanced energy efficiency and range in aircraft operations.

Increasingly stringent environmental regulations, such as emission standards set by international bodies like the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), are driving the market expansion of aircraft fuel cells. These regulations aim to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change concerns. Fuel cells, with their low or zero emissions profile, enable compliance with these regulations, making them an attractive choice for airlines and aircraft operators striving to meet environmental targets. The aviation industry's growing focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility is a significant factor driving the expansion of the aircraft fuel cells market. Airlines and aviation stakeholders are actively adopting sustainable practices to minimize their environmental impact.

Fuel cells offer a clean and green energy solution, aligning with sustainability initiatives and enhancing the industry's reputation for responsible and eco-friendly operations. This growing emphasis on sustainability drives the demand for aircraft fuel cells and contributes to their market expansion. Airlines and aircraft operators are increasingly focused on reducing operational costs to enhance profitability. Fuel is a significant expense for the aviation industry, and rising fuel prices impact operational budgets. Fuel cells, with their higher energy efficiency compared to traditional combustion engines, offer cost-saving potential. By reducing fuel consumption and dependency on conventional fuels, fuel cells can help airlines achieve operational cost savings, making them an attractive investment and driving market expansion.

Based on fuel type, the aircraft fuel cell market has been segmented into hydrogen fuel cells, hydrocarbon fuel cells, and others. The hydrogen fuel cell segment is expected to dominate the aircraft fuel cell market for several significant reasons. Firstly, hydrogen fuel cells offer a clean and sustainable energy source, aligning with the aviation industry's increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and achieving environmental sustainability targets. By utilizing hydrogen as a fuel, fuel cells generate electricity without producing harmful emissions, supporting compliance with stringent emission regulations. Moreover, continuous advancements in hydrogen infrastructure and storage technologies have facilitated the integration of hydrogen fuel cells in aircraft, driving their market dominance. These factors make hydrogen fuel cells an attractive solution for aircraft propulsion, contributing to their leading position in the market.

Based on power output, the aircraft fuel cell market has been segmented into 0-100 kW, 100 kW- 1 MW, and 1 MW & above. The 0-100kW segment is poised to hold a greater market share in the aircraft fuel cell market in the upcoming years, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the rising demand for smaller aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across various industries is fueling the need for compact and lightweight power solutions. The 0-100kW segment perfectly aligns with the power requirements of these aircraft, offering an optimal balance between power output and size. Moreover, advancements in fuel cell technology have improved the efficiency and performance of fuel cells within this power range, making them a reliable and cost-effective choice for auxiliary power units (APUs), emergency power systems, and other essential aircraft operations. As the market for smaller aircraft and UAVs continues to grow, the 0-100kW segment is expected to capture a larger market share in the aircraft fuel cell industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Conventional Fuel Prices

Rising Focus on Sustainable Aviation

Technological Advancements and Cost Reductions in Aircraft Fuel Cells

Restraints

Hydrogen Storage and Cooling

Premium Charge for Fuel Cells Hinders Widespread Adoption

Opportunities

Innovation in HTPEM Technology

Reduced Noise Levels

Leveraging Fuel Cell Technology to Power Smaller Aircraft

Challenges

Overcoming Commercial Feasibility Challenges of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Adoption

Overcoming Architectural Challenges for Fuel Cell Integration in Larger Aircraft

Improving Heat Removal Capabilities of LTPEM Fuel Cells for Effective Integration in Aircraft Systems

Industry Trends

Technological Advancements in Aircraft Fuel Cells

High Power Density Offered by Solid-Oxide Fuel Cells to Expand Opportunities in Futuristic Air Mobility Solutions

Blockchain

Hydrogen Infrastructure Development

Low-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Emerging Trends in Aircraft Fuel Cell Manufacturing

3D Printing

Big Data

Predictive Maintenance

Use Cases

Airbus Develops Hybrid Commercial Airliners Run by Fuel Cells

Hypoint and Piasecki Aircraft Corporation: Collaboration on Zero Carbon-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems for EVTOLs

Zeroavia and Alaska Airlines: Collaboration on Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain for Regional Aircraft

