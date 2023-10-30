Global Protein Supplement Market Size is Expected to Reach of 62,990 million by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein supplement market size is projected to surpass US$ 27,780 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 62,990 million by 2033. The protein supplement market share is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.



The concept of customized nutrition is gaining ground as customers seek customized nutritional solutions that correspond with their unique health goals and lifestyle choices. This movement is being pushed by a growing recognition that each individual's dietary needs vary depending on characteristics such as age, gender, and activity level.

Companies are creating personalized nutrition plans and custom product formulations by utilizing data analytics, artificial intelligence, and consumer insights. These strategies meet customers' individual dietary needs and help them connect with brands and products more deeply.

Consumers are becoming increasingly picky about the items they eat, increasing the need for clean-label products and ingredient transparency. This movement reflects a more remarkable shift towards conscientious consumption and a preference for goods with recognized natural components and few chemicals. In response, businesses are reformulating their interests with shorter ingredient lists and emphasizing clean labeling procedures and rigorous quality control standards.

Companies may differentiate themselves in a market increasingly defined by heightened scrutiny and discriminating customer preferences by building a culture of openness and trust.

“The ability to adjust to shifting customer demands and a steadfast dedication to developing goods that appeal to a society that is ecologically and health-conscious are prerequisites for success in this industry,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Protein Supplement Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 23,683.6 million.

The market size expanded at a 2.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 25,715 million.

The protein powder segment captured 56.0% of market shares in 2023.

The sports nutrition segment occupied 64.1% of market shares in 2023.

The market size in the United States is likely to rise at a 4.3% CAGR through 2033.

The market size in Germany is expected to surge at a 3.8% CAGR through 2033.

The market size in Japan is expected to flourish at an 8.8% CAGR through 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The protein supplement industry is a vivid, constantly evolving ecosystem that presents businesses and investors with various opportunities. In this changing environment, industry experts embracing innovation, doing thorough research and development, and providing sustainable and customized packaging solutions are likely to prosper.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

The parent company of Max Protein, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., announced the launch of two new products in September 2023, Max Protein Whey Protein and Max Protein Plant Protein, to change the face of fitness and nutrition in India completely.

Gold Standard Protein Shake debuted in August 2022, according to Optimum Nutrition (ON), a global leader in sports nutrition. The grab-and-go ready-to-drink alternative demonstrates that convenience need not mean compromising quality by using Gold Standard, the top-selling whey protein powder brand in the world.

Key Players in the Global Protein Supplements Market

NOW Foods

Transparent Labs

WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

Dymatize Enterprises LLC

GymSupplementScience.com

RSP Nutrition

CytoSport Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Quest Nutrition

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

AMCO Proteins

Glanbia PLC

MusclePharm

Abbott

BPI Sports LLC

International Dehydrated Foods Inc.

BRF

Rousselot

GELITA AG

Hoogwegt

Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

By Source:

Plant-Based Soy Spirulina Pumpkin Seed Hemp Rice Pea Others

Animal-Based Whey Casein Egg Fish Others



By Application:

Sports

Functional Food

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Consumers

Others

By Form:

Ready to Drink

Protein Powder

Protein Bar

Others

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Age Group:

Millennials

Generation Z

Baby Boomers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

