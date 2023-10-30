Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 October 2023

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

København Ø, DENMARK

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV0
0
-
-
-
98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I600
0
-
-
-
Total600
0
      