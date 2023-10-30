Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 October 2023

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price 98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV 0

0

-

-

-

98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I 600

0

-

-

-

Total 600

0





