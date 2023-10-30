Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 October 2023

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I
|600
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|600
|0
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK
