Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027 | Socio-Economic Factors Driving Adoption | Key Regional Insights by Product and Charging Method

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.08 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the inclusion of HEPA filters in robotic vacuum cleaners, growing traction for smart cities, and socio-economic factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas.

As the demand for smart homes and clean urban living environments are on the rise, technology is playing an even greater role in creating manageable, efficient households. A key player in this advancement is the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market, which is projected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years.



This comprehensive report provides an extensive analysis of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market, outlining market drivers, trends, and challenges. It emphasizes the influence of HEPA filters inclusion, the traction towards smart cities, and the socio-economic factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas.



Segmented into different products, charging methods, and geographic landscapes, it narrows down into the strengths and weaknesses of each segment, lending a holistic view of the market. Engaging with this report allows you to anticipate future market trends and make strategic decisions to leverage growth opportunities. Seasoned with insights from prime industry participants, this report is the definitive guide to navigating the promising landscape of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Industry Insights

The study identifies the increasing focus on advanced residential robotic vacuum cleaner as one of the prime reasons driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing concern for health and hygiene and e-commerce as a platform for product sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors that include:

Electrolux AB

AirCraft Home Ltd.

Dyson Group Co.

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.

Hayward Holdings Inc.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.

Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Maytronics Ltd.

Miele and Cie. KG

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Pentair PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG

Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Charging

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

