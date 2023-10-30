Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 23, 2023 to Friday October 27, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 488,359 7,379,790,853 23 October 2023 560 11,321.3214 6,339,940 24 October 2023 550 11,530.9273 6,342,010 25 October 2023 580 11,469.8276 6,652,500 26 October 2023 560 11,427.7679 6,399,550 27 October 2023 580 11,702.4138 6,787,400 Total 23-27 October 2023 2,830 32,521,400 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,001 11,491.6421 34,486,418 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 154,572 1,920,033,432 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 494,190 7,446,798,671 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,029,545 31,959,796,810 23 October 2023 2,235 11,452.3557 25,596,015 24 October 2023 2,194 11,725.6860 25,726,155 25 October 2023 2,315 11,684.3413 27,049,250 26 October 2023 2,235 11,642.1566 26,020,220 27 October 2023 2,315 11,987.6803 27,751,480 Total 23-27 October 2023 11,294 132,143,120 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,055 11,700.2893 105,946,120 Bought from the Foundation* 2,854 11,700.2670 33,392,562 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 615,055 7,759,336,613 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,052,748 32,231,278,612

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 234,968 A shares and 985,085 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.94% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 30, 2023

