Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 23, 2023 to Friday October 27, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)488,359 7,379,790,853
23 October 202356011,321.32146,339,940
24 October 202355011,530.92736,342,010
25 October 202358011,469.82766,652,500
26 October 202356011,427.76796,399,550
27 October 202358011,702.41386,787,400
Total 23-27 October 20232,830 32,521,400
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,00111,491.642134,486,418
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)154,572 1,920,033,432
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)494,190 7,446,798,671
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,029,545 31,959,796,810
23 October 20232,23511,452.355725,596,015
24 October 20232,19411,725.686025,726,155
25 October 20232,31511,684.341327,049,250
26 October 20232,23511,642.156626,020,220
27 October 20232,31511,987.680327,751,480
Total 23-27 October 202311,294 132,143,120
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,05511,700.2893105,946,120
Bought from the Foundation*2,85411,700.267033,392,562
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)615,055 7,759,336,613
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,052,748 32,231,278,612

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 234,968 A shares and 985,085 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.94% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 30, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

