Global Healthy Snacks Market Outlook 2023-2030: A Shift in Consumer Preferences Leads to a Savory Snack Revolution

The global healthy snacks market size is expected to reach USD 152.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

In an ever-changing global landscape, staying informed is key to making strategic decisions. Making educated choices is especially true in the rapidly evolving healthy snacks industry. As consumer demand shifts towards well-balanced dietary choices, the need to understand this market has never been more critical.



This comprehensive healthy snacks market report will grant you insights into the scope and trajectory of the sector. Influence market strategies and consumer behavioural changes are mapped out, offering the potential to anticipate future trends. A greater emphasis on nutritional characteristics, rising need for on-the-go snacking and notable shifts in eating habits due to busy lifestyles, are all addressed in detail.



What sets this sector apart is the conscientiousness towards healthier and sustainable food choices. Snack manufacturers are bending towards clean, natural ingredients and eco-conscious practices, an aspect well covered in the report. This document is a must-have for any executive interested in capitalising on the increased demand for wholesome, nutritious snacks. From established players to emerging markets, be the first in line to be informed about this promising sector.



Join other forward-thinking executives and familiarise yourself with the healthy snacks market through this indispensable report. Leverage upon the information provided and position yourself ahead in this high-growth sector, poised for significant future expansions.

Industry Insights

In recent years, the snack industry has experienced significant growth, driven by an increasing consumer focus on the nutritional aspects of snacks. This growing interest revolves around snacks that are not only convenient but also rich in essential vitamins and proteins while being low in calories. Additionally, the demand for on-the-go snacks has surged, coupled with the rising purchasing power of customers, and these factors are expected to propel the industry's growth in the coming years. Moreover, the hectic lifestyles of consumers are anticipated to be a key driver of this growth during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led to a shift in consumer eating habits. Snacks are now increasingly seen as quick and convenient meal replacements. However, a noteworthy trend is the growing preference for healthier snacks that offer both convenience and nutritional benefits. This shift in consumer behavior has led to a rising demand for snacks that are perceived as beneficial for overall health. Factors such as obesity and diet-related disorders have prompted individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and seek out snacks that provide improved nutritional value.

A significant development in the snack industry is the strong emphasis placed by snack manufacturers on natural ingredients and a conscientious approach toward both people and the environment. These companies are acutely aware of the increasing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices. As a result, they actively source premium and natural ingredients to craft snacks that are not only nutritious but also eco-friendly. Artificial additives, preservatives, and excessive processing are avoided, and these companies are dedicated to offering snacks that align with consumers' preferences for clean and wholesome products.

One exemplary case of this trend is the brand "el origen," launched by German influencer Gordon Prox in September 2022. This brand specializes in vegan snacks inspired by Latin American cuisine. Their product range includes Organic Quinoa Bites, Organic Amaranth Crispies, and chips made from plantains and cassava. Some of their products have even received awards for their quality. It's worth noting that the healthy snacks industry is characterized by a fragmented landscape, featuring prominent global players alongside a growing share of local and regional companies.

Market Highlights

1. Savory Snacks Lead the Way: In 2022, savory healthy snacks took the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the high demand from consumers working from home due to the pandemic. The savory variety has become a preferred choice for those seeking quick, satisfying, and nutritious snack options.

2. Low/No Sugar Snacks on the Rise: The global healthy snacks industry in 2022 was dominated by low/no sugar snacks. This dominance stems from the increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases, which has fueled the demand for snacks low in sugar. Such snacks are favored by individuals looking to manage their weight and blood sugar levels, aligning with the broader trend of healthier eating.

3. Bags and Pouches: Convenient Packaging: In 2022, bags and pouches took center stage in the healthy snacks industry. Their convenience, portability, and ease of consumption make them the preferred choice for on-the-go snacking. These packaging options cater to the busy lifestyles of consumers, offering a hassle-free snacking experience.

4. Retail Dominance: Supermarkets and hypermarkets emerged as the dominant sales channels in the market in 2022. Their strategic partnerships with online delivery platforms have contributed to this dominance. This collaboration ensures that consumers have easy access to a wide range of healthy snack options, both in physical stores and through online ordering.

5. Asia Pacific's Growing Influence: Asia Pacific is poised to register the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of online distribution channels in this region is a major driver contributing to the sustained growth of the market. The increasing digital presence of snack brands and the convenience of online shopping are appealing to consumers in the Asia Pacific region, propelling the market forward.

