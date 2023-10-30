Post-Acute Care Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.1%, to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,601.5 Bn by 2032, Marketresearch.biz

New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The post-acute care market is projected to exhibit substantial growth, increasing from US$ 820.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 1,601.5 billion by 2032. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a notable CAGR of 7.1% during the period of 2023–2032.





Post-acute care hospitals play a pivotal role in aiding patients on their path to recovery, facilitating a seamless transition from injury or surgery-related hospitalization to the comfort of their homes. Healthcare providers within acute care facilities are increasingly recognizing the critical importance of this phase in patient recovery. Strategic partnerships in post-traumatic care encompass a diverse range of services tailored to meet specific inpatient aftercare needs. Depending on the nature of the illness or injury, these services may serve as viable alternatives to intensive care, including options like discharge to home health care or continuous outpatient therapy. The severity of a patient's condition in outpatient medicine often guides the choice of services and tenure.

Numerous factors contribute positively to the growth of the aftercare market. The surge in chronic disease prevalence has driven a heightened demand for intensive care following acute illness. Moreover, increased investment in this sector has been facilitated by a rise in strategic collaborations among post-acute care service providers, coupled with a growing elderly population seeking primary care.

Long-term care includes home health, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), inpatient facilities (IRFs), and long-term care clinics (LTACs) The term 'long-term care ' has turned out to those with many serious conditions who still need care and meticulous services. In today’s dynamic health care landscape, hospitals and health systems are integrating post-acute services and programs into a broader array of post-care services.

Specifically, aftercare serves as a vital bridge in a patient's recovery journey, providing the necessary supports and services to ensure a smooth reintegration into their regular activities following a period of therapy. This underscores the patient-centric approach embraced by modern healthcare systems.

Key Takeaways



Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) hold a pivotal role in post-acute care, specializing in aiding patients with their daily activities after injuries, medical procedures, or illnesses.

The elderly group accounts for a substantial share of hospitalized individuals, emphasizing their unique care requirements. With a higher likelihood of comorbid chronic conditions and disabilities, this age group demands specialized attention.

The segment dedicated to brain and spinal cord injuries plays a vital role in the recovery process for individuals facing these challenges.

North America Leads Post-Acute Care market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases fuels the demand for post-acute care, while strategic investments and market expansion underscore North America's pivotal role in global healthcare solutions.

Driving Factors

Growing Life Expectancy and Aging Population

With the progress in healthcare, there has been a notable increase in life expectancy, resulting in a larger population of elderly individuals. This demographic shift necessitates more specialized care solutions, as seniors often contend with intricate health issues that require tailored attention. Post-acute care facilities, equipped with the expertise and resources to address the distinct needs of seniors, play a pivotal role in ensuring an enhanced quality of life.

Technological advancements in healthcare

It has brought about a transformative impact on post-acute care, facilitating a more efficient and effective delivery of services. Innovations like telehealth, wearable monitoring devices, and electronic health records have significantly bolstered patient monitoring and communication capabilities, enabling proactive interventions and the development of highly individualized care plans. This technology-driven approach not only leads to improved patient outcomes but also optimizes the utilization of resources.

Restraining Factors

Lack of Workers and Skill Discrepancies

In the post-acute care sector, there is a persistent challenge of insufficient skilled healthcare professionals. This scarcity, along with the necessity for specialized training in domains such as geriatric care and rehabilitation, can impede the provision of top-notch post-acute care services. Closing this skill gap and guaranteeing a sufficient workforce is paramount for addressing the growing demand in this sector.

Growth Opportunities

Deploying Customized Care Plans and Managing Chronic Illnesses

Implementing personalized care plans, especially for individuals grappling with chronic conditions, presents substantial growth prospects. The introduction of standardized treatment approaches enhances patient engagement and adherence, resulting in improved outcomes. Specialists in chronic disease management are strategically positioned, particularly in outpatient settings, to play a pivotal role in addressing the escalating prevalence of conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory ailments. By delivering comprehensive care with a patient-centered approach, not only can individual health and well-being be enhanced, but it can also contribute to the overall efficiency of the healthcare system.

Acknowledging Advances in Technology

Recognizing the strides in technology is crucial for the post-acute care sector's growth. The integration of advanced technologies, including telemedicine solutions, remote monitoring devices, and electronic health records, has the potential to significantly elevate patient care. This innovation enables real-time communication between healthcare providers and patients, allowing for tailored treatment plans. Moreover, the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced algorithms in healthcare devices and systems not only augments attendance but also enhances operational efficiencies within post-acute care facilities.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 820.5 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 1,601.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.1% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share x.x% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America is emerging as a pivotal player in the global post-acute care market, driven by a surge in chronic ailments like seizures, cardiovascular disorders, and arthritis. This rise in chronic conditions is fueling the demand for post-acute care services, supported by substantial investments from strategic stakeholders and private equity firms.

Furthermore, numerous market entities are actively diversifying their footprint across various North American regions, underscoring the region's pivotal role in the global post-acute care landscape. This strategic expansion reflects a concerted effort to address the escalating healthcare needs of the North American population.

Segment Analysis



Skilled Nursing Facilities play a pivotal role in providing essential care and treatment to individuals who may face challenges in self-care. Their comprehensive offerings span a spectrum of post-acute care services, including wound care, pain management, medication administration, IV therapy, dietary guidance, and various therapies, encompassing both physical and behavioural health. This sector is primed to hold a substantial share of the post-acute care market, underscoring the instrumental role played by decision-makers within skilled nursing facilities in the continuum of patient care.

The elderly population emerged as the dominant market share holder in 2022, and is poised for the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2032. Hospitalized patients aged 65 and older represent a significant portion. This demographic is more susceptible to concurrent chronic conditions and disabilities, warranting specialized care. Data from Up-to-Date Journal highlights that older adults are over twice as likely to require hospitalization compared to their middle-aged counterparts. This group necessitates acute care, such as skilled nursing facility (SNF) care or home health services, in nearly 70% of cases upon discharge, a significant contrast to middle-aged adults who require acute care post-discharge only 25% of the time. Consequently, the elderly segment is poised for substantial growth, driven by the escalating demand for post-discharge support.

In terms of disease condition type, the segment dedicated to brain and spinal cord injuries secured the largest market share. However, the online medicine segment is anticipated to witness significant growth with a projected CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Post-acute care assumes a pivotal role in the recovery journey of individuals contending with brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (TBIs), or spinal cord injuries (SCIs), aiding in the restoration of neurological function. Patients with such injuries require specialized treatment extending beyond acute care, encompassing speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and rehabilitation techniques, all of which are indispensable in their recovery process. The heightened demand for tailored post-traumatic care for individuals grappling with brain and spinal cord injuries strongly bolsters the expected growth in this segment. This indicates a positive shift towards identifying and delivering internal care, an area of paramount importance aimed at enhancing the quality of life and outcomes for individuals confronting such severe injuries.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Services

Skilled nursing facilities

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities

Long-term care hospitals

Hospice care

Home health agencies

Others

By Age

Elderly

Adults

Others

By Disease Condition

Amputations

Wound Management

Brain Injury

Spinal Cord Injury

Neurological Disorders

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The post-acute care market comprises companies of various sizes, each playing crucial roles in the industry's diversity. Leading players like Kindred Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Sante, Amedisys, Inc., and LHC Group Inc., along with others such as Alden Network, Athena Health Care Systems, careCentrix, Inc., FutureCare, Spring Hills, and naviHealth, are pivotal in shaping the market.

These companies are actively investing in technological advancements to enhance patient experiences, while also engaging in collaborative efforts, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Key Market Players

Alden Network

Amedisys Inc.

Athena Health Care Systems

AMITA Health

Bella Vista Health Center

Brookdale Senior Living

CareCentrix, Inc.

Benchmark Senior Living

Sonoma Post- Acute

Covenant Care

DomusVi

Encompass Health Corporation

Evernorth Health, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare

FutureCare

Genesis Healthcare

KORIAN

LHC Group

Lincoln Square Post-Acute Care

Victoria Post- Acute Care

Mission Hills Post-Acute

naviHealth, Inc.

South Bay Post-Acute Care

Spring Hills

ORPEA

PAC Leaders

Post-Acute Medical

Post-Acute Partners

SYMPHONY CARE NETWORK

Vineyard Post-Acute

Vitas Healthcare

Recent Developments

Medline's September 2023 expansion in post-acute care technology, through a partnership with SNF Metrics, introduces a business intelligence tool. This tool provides comprehensive insights, including risk assessment and clinical care, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency within nursing homes.

expansion in post-acute care technology, through a partnership with SNF Metrics, introduces a business intelligence tool. This tool provides comprehensive insights, including risk assessment and clinical care, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency within nursing homes. Innovaccer Inc.'s strategic alliance with Post-Acute Analytics (PAA) in July 2023 is aimed at empowering health systems to excel in patient-centered, value-based care delivery.

is aimed at empowering health systems to excel in patient-centered, value-based care delivery. Trella Health's May 2023 release of the Annual Report on Industry Trends in Post-Acute Care provides crucial insights and analysis into the evolving landscape of post-acute care. This report equips stakeholders with essential information to navigate the dynamic sector effectively.

release of the Annual Report on Industry Trends in Post-Acute Care provides crucial insights and analysis into the evolving landscape of post-acute care. This report equips stakeholders with essential information to navigate the dynamic sector effectively. In a HIMSS23 listening session on long-term and post-acute care in April 2023, a consortium of Post-Acute Care (PAC) leaders highlighted the persistent challenge of achieving interoperability in this setting. They conveyed their concerns to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

