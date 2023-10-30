Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market revenue to surpass USD 12.5 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire-resistant fabrics market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.1% from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 12.5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 4.4 billion in the year 2022. This growth of the market is projected to grow on account of the surge in the prevalence of fire incidents. About 3,700 civilians died and approximately 14,600 were injured in 2021 as a result of the over 1,353,400 fires that occurred in United States. As a result, the demand for fire-resistant fabrics is growing among fire fighters.

A fire-retardant chemical is sprayed to treated fabrics to render them flame resistant. These fabrics' fibers aren't typically thought of as protecting. The chemical treatment makes them flame resistant. Typically, these textiles are made of 100% cotton fibers or a blend of cotton and nylon. Hence, further with the growing production of cotton fibers the market is expanding. For instance, each year, about 26 million tonnes of cotton are produced worldwide. The production of cotton is anticipated to reach close to 28 million tonnes by 2028.





Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific region to propel the highest growth

The Apparel segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America region to grow at a highest rate

Surging Urban Population to Boost the Growth of Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market

Urban areas are becoming more inclined to experience a fire incident, and the escalating cost of fire losses is increasing more quickly than the controls put in place to stop them. Urban fires frequently arise from electrical fires. Electrical sparks and short circuits resulting from faulty wiring, overloaded electrical circuits, and broken electrical equipment are main factor behind ignite fires. Additionally, urban areas also frequently experience cooking-related fires. These kitchen fires often originate from unattended cooking, grease fires, and cooking mishaps. Hence, with the growing urban population the prevalence of fire is also growing. About 55% of the population was projected to reside in urban areas in 2021. Therefore, the need for fire-resistant fabrics is surging.

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry: Regional Overview

The global fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Production of Oil & Gas to Drive the Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

The fire-resistant fabrics market in Asia Pacific is poised to generate the largest market share of about 32% over the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is set to be dominated by growing production of oil & gas. About 6 million barrels of oil were produced daily in the Asia-Pacific area in 2022. Oil & gas industry are more prone to fire. As a result, to safeguard the workers working there the market demand for fire-resistant fabrics is projected to expand in this region.

Rising Prevalence of Forest Fire in to Influence the Market Expansion in North America

The North America market for fire-resistant fabrics is estimated to generate the notable share in the market of approximately 26% over the coming years. For instance, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Centre, as of October 4, 2023, there had been about 49,100 fires which destroyed 2.57 million acres. As a result, the demand for fire-resistant fabrics is surhing in this region.

Fire-Resistant Fabrics, Segmentation by Application

Apparel

Non-Apparel

The apparel segment is expected to generate the largest market share of about 56% over the projected period. The growth of the segment is anticipated to be encouraged by rising risk to workers working in hazardous environment. For instance, in the United States, there were a total of 5,190 fatal work injuries reported in 2021, an 8.9% rise from 4,764 in 2020.

Fire-Resistant Fabrics, Segmentation by End-User

Transportation

Industrial

Defense & Public Safety

The industrial segment is set to capture the notable share in the market over the coming years. This could be owing to owing to growing industrial activities such as mining. The mining industry generates around 2 billion tonnes of metals annually and has not demonstrated any signs of slowing down as it provides the economy with raw materials, minerals, and metals. However, with this the prevalence of explosion and accidents has also surged which is why the adoption of fire-resistant fabrics is growing.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global fire-resistant fabrics market that are profiled by Research Nester are Solvay S.A., Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., WL. Gore & Associates, Inc., PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS INC., Huntsman International LLC, Lenzing AG, Teijin Limited, Milliken & Co group, Royal TenCate Protective nv, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The lightweight, flat-surfaced fabric is tear-resistant, soft, eco-friendly, and abrasion-resistant, making it perfect for sportswear, according to Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Teijin Group that specialises in fibers and product conversion. Tejin Frontier plans to sell its new fabric as a key item for the "spring/summer 2021 sports and outdoor collections," with sales targeted at a range of uses.

The TENCELTM brand of modal fibres for textiles and apparel have effectively replaced generic viscose on a production line, according to The Lenzing Group.

