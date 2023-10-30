Supply Chain Challenges Impact Dump Truck Body Prices in North America

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dump Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the manufacturing landscape of dump truck/bodies in the United States and Canada, offering valuable insights into market size, segmentation, competition, and the future outlook for light, medium, and heavy-duty dump truck/bodies.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Industry Analysis: The report investigates and analyzes ninety-eight manufacturers of dump truck bodies operating in North America. Notably, this sector is characterized by the dominance of two major groups, TBEI (Federal Signal) and the Godwin Group, which jointly contribute to around 50% of unit production. Additionally, it sheds light on the presence of small regional players, comprising nearly 50% of manufacturers, with an annual fabrication capacity of fewer than 100 units. Challenges Faced: In 2022, dump body fabricators grappled with significant challenges, including supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, hindering their ability to meet surging demand. Consequently, the report reveals that average prices of dump truck bodies surged by more than 35% in 2022 compared to 2020. Historical Trends and Projections: The report provides historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, facility expansions, new product launches, and comprehensive five-year forward forecasts to aid businesses in strategizing for the future. Geographic Distribution: The report includes detailed maps that visually represent the geographic distribution of dump truck/body production across North America.

Key Report Sections:

Scope & Method

Market Size Estimates

Market Share Estimates

Market Share Estimates by Chassis Class

Distribution Channels

Recent Developments

Outlook for 2023-2027

Key Manufacturer Data

Excel Worksheets for In-Depth Data Analysis

