Global Phosphate Market Report 2023-2030: Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Report & Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Phosphate Market is valued at US$ 78.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 1.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An inorganic chemical compound called phosphate is made up of the element phosphorus (P). It is a vital component of many biological processes and is necessary for the growth of plants. Phosphates are frequently utilized in food processing, animal feed, and agriculture as fertilizers. In addition, they find application in the manufacturing of industrial chemicals, detergents, and metals like aluminum and steel.

The demand for meat and dairy products is being driven by changes in dietary preferences and the growing global population, especially in emerging economies. Phosphates are essential for healthy growth in animal feed used in livestock and poultry operations, which has increased demand for phosphate-based feed supplements.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Phosphate market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Phosphate market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Phosphate Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, ammonium phosphate segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate approx. 65% of overall market share. The segment is further expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 78.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 88.5 billion Growth Rate 1.8% Dominant Segment Ammonium phosphate Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from agriculture sector

Increasing meat and dairy products demand

Growing industrial applications Companies Profiled Mosaic Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL).

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd.

ChemischeFabrikBudenheim

Yara International ASA

Incitec Pivot Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global phosphate market include,

In 2023, Mosaic Company increase its phosphate production capacity in the US by restarting a dormant mine and building a new beneficiation plant.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global phosphate market growth include Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Innophos Holdings Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)., Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Saudi Arabian Mining Company., Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., ChemischeFabrikBudenheim, Yara International ASA, and Incitec Pivot Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global phosphate market based on type, application and region

Global Phosphate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Ammonium Calcium Phosphoric Phosphoric Potassium Sodium Others

Global Phosphate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Fertilizers Food & Beverages Detergents Water Treatment Chemicals Others

Global Phosphate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Phosphate Market US Canada Latin America Phosphate Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Phosphate Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Phosphate Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Phosphate Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Phosphate Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



