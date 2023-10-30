Rice Husk Ash Market to Exceed USD 2.2 billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 2.9% | Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The market for rice husk ash was valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2020. The rice husk ash industry is expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2031 . Rice husk ash market sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% through 2031. Researchers are currently working on discovering new applications for RHA and improving its properties, which also contributes to the market's growth. As a result of these efforts, innovative applications have been developed in various industries.



Rice husk is an organo-mineral raw material that contains two essential elements, carbon and silicon. There are a variety of industrial and domestic uses for rice husks, including waste disposal and cost reduction. RHA markets are significantly driven by government policies and regulations encouraging agriculture and construction to use green materials. Providing incentives or subsidies for using RHA can help boost its adoption.

RHA is considered an affordable alternative to other materials when used in certain applications. Various industries, including agriculture and construction, can benefit from this cost advantage. RHA adoption will likely increase as industries and consumers become aware of its benefits. A marketing campaign designed to educate and inform the public about the advantages of RHA can help drive market growth.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The building and construction industry is the largest user of rice husk ash, with more than 40% market share.

Based on form, the nodules segment is expected to dominate the global rice husk ash market.

According to industry estimates, the Asia Pacific region will dominate the rice husk ash market in the coming years.

Increasing demand for sustainable materials and government regulations to reduce pollution will drive rice husk ash demand.

Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Growth Drivers

A growing emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental concerns have led to an increase in demand for RHA. Due to its recycling and eco-friendliness, it is considered a renewable and eco-friendly material. As infrastructure development continues in emerging economies, cement based on RHA is becoming more popular. The construction sector is a major consumer of RHA.

Due to its high content of amorphous silica, RHA is a pozzolanic material. Cementitious materials can be used to reduce concrete's carbon footprint as a supplementary material. As a result of this pozzolanic property, the market is characterized by significant growth. RHA is also used in agriculture for soil conditioning and in horticulture for growing enhancement.

Utilizing RHA reduces the cost of disposing and managing rice husk waste. The market for RHA is booming as governments and companies look for more sustainable ways to manage waste. With the increase in urbanization and infrastructure development, RHA consumption by the cement industry continues to grow.



Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for rice husk ash market. In terms of market share, developing countries like India and China will dominate the rice husk ash market.

The world produces approximately 500 million tonnes of paddy annually, while India produces 120 million tonnes, giving around 24 million tonnes of rice yearly. A growing construction and transportation industry in the region dominates the rice husk ash market.

Increasing incomes and changing lifestyles drive the demand for rice husk ash in Asia Pacific. Increasing concrete strength is achieved using rice husk ash as a partial substitute for portland cement. The small particle size, low density, and strong nature of rice husk ash make it a good choice for construction and building industries. As a result, the demand for rice husk ash is steadily growing.



Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Key Players



According to the global rice husk ash market report, several small to medium-sized rice husk ash manufacturers are competing with each other. Numerous companies have successfully adopted and developed next-generation technologies due to significant investments in research and development. Innovative strategies are being implemented by leading rice husk ash market players to stay ahead of the curve. Its major strategies include product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the global rice husk ash market are

Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.

Refratechnik Italia S.r.L.

Wadham Energy Limited Partnership

Usher Agro Limited

Torftech

Agrilectric Power

KIYU New Material Co. Ltd.

Agrino

Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. etc.



Key Developments

In February 2023, SOLVAY opened a new unit at a chemicals plant in Italy that will use waste rice husks from the food industry to produce silica for tyres, halving its carbon footprint. Sodium silicate derived from rice husk ash will be used to manufacture highly-dispersible silica at the Livorno site next year. With its new silicate process, the chemicals giant says it will use locally produced rice husks, which in combination with solar electricity at the plant will reduce CO2 emissions by half.

In September 2023, Pirelli introduced its own logo to identify tires with at least 50% recycled and bio-based materials. In addition to providing customers with a clear indication, this logo is designed to encourage them to choose more sustainable tires.

Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Segmentation

Form

Nodules

Powder

Granules



Application

Building & Construction

Steel

Ceramics & Refractories

Silica Manufacturing

Others (including Water Purification, Soil Fertilizers & Oil Absorbents)



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



