ImCheck To Present EVICTION-2 Data on ICT01 Combination With Low Dose IL-2 In Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at SITC Annual Meeting



Marseille, France, October 30, 2023 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it will present updated data from its Phase I/IIa clinical trial EVICTION-2 in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting 2023. In EVICTION-2, ImCheck’s lead program, ICT01, a humanized anti-BTN3A monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, is evaluated in combination with lose dose IL-2 on its ability to increase the number of γ9δ2 T cells and boost the anti-tumor immune response in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. The conference will be held November 3-5 in San Diego, USA.

Details of the poster presentation are:

Abstract title: “ICT01 plus Low Dose SC IL-2 Produces a Robust Anti-Tumor Immune Activation in Advanced Cancer Patients (EVICTION-2 Study)”

Session title: Clinical Trials in Progress

Abstract number: 715

Authors: Johann de Bono, Stéphane Champiat, Francois-Xavier Danlos, Martin Wermke, Volker Kunzmann, Aude De Gassart, Emmanuel Valentin, Marina Iché, Maelle Mairesse, Patrick Brune, Katrien Lemmens, Daniel Olive, Paul Frohna

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023; 12:00–1:30 pm and 5:10–6:40 pm

About the EVICTION 2 Trial

EVICTION-2 is a first-in-human, dose escalation (Part 1) and cohort expansion (Part 2) clinical trial evaluating ICT01 in combination with low dose subcutaneous IL-2. The trial’s objective is to demonstrate the combination’s ability to safely and selectively expand the number of γ9δ2 T cells in patients with solid tumors (prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, or colorectal cancer) that produces a more robust antitumor immune response and improved patient outcomes. For more information, please refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov and reference NCT05307874.

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The 3 isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on a number of solid tumors (e.g., bladder, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, lung) and hematologic cancers (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of c T cells.

As demonstrated in EVICTION data presented at past AACR, EMSO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells that leads to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into target tissue (e.g., tumors), while also activating the tumor-resident γ9δ2 T cells to directly kill malignant cells, which is accompanied by secretion of two key inflammatory cytokines, IFNγ and TNFα, that contribute to the expansion of the anti-tumor immune response. ICT01 has been shown to have anti-tumor activity against a range of cancers in in vitro and in vivo tumor models.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by its lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research, as well as from the experience of an expert management team and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

