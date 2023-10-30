ImCheck To Present EVICTION-2 Data on ICT01 Combination With Low Dose IL-2 In Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at SITC Annual Meeting
Marseille, France, October 30, 2023 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it will present updated data from its Phase I/IIa clinical trial EVICTION-2 in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting 2023. In EVICTION-2, ImCheck’s lead program, ICT01, a humanized anti-BTN3A monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, is evaluated in combination with lose dose IL-2 on its ability to increase the number of γ9δ2 T cells and boost the anti-tumor immune response in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. The conference will be held November 3-5 in San Diego, USA.
Details of the poster presentation are:
Abstract title: “ICT01 plus Low Dose SC IL-2 Produces a Robust Anti-Tumor Immune Activation in Advanced Cancer Patients (EVICTION-2 Study)”
Session title: Clinical Trials in Progress
Abstract number: 715
Authors: Johann de Bono, Stéphane Champiat, Francois-Xavier Danlos, Martin Wermke, Volker Kunzmann, Aude De Gassart, Emmanuel Valentin, Marina Iché, Maelle Mairesse, Patrick Brune, Katrien Lemmens, Daniel Olive, Paul Frohna
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center
Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023; 12:00–1:30 pm and 5:10–6:40 pm
***
About the EVICTION 2 Trial
EVICTION-2 is a first-in-human, dose escalation (Part 1) and cohort expansion (Part 2) clinical trial evaluating ICT01 in combination with low dose subcutaneous IL-2. The trial’s objective is to demonstrate the combination’s ability to safely and selectively expand the number of γ9δ2 T cells in patients with solid tumors (prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, or colorectal cancer) that produces a more robust antitumor immune response and improved patient outcomes. For more information, please refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov and reference NCT05307874.
About ICT01
ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The 3 isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on a number of solid tumors (e.g., bladder, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, lung) and hematologic cancers (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of c T cells.
As demonstrated in EVICTION data presented at past AACR, EMSO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells that leads to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into target tissue (e.g., tumors), while also activating the tumor-resident γ9δ2 T cells to directly kill malignant cells, which is accompanied by secretion of two key inflammatory cytokines, IFNγ and TNFα, that contribute to the expansion of the anti-tumor immune response. ICT01 has been shown to have anti-tumor activity against a range of cancers in in vitro and in vivo tumor models.
About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS
ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.
As demonstrated by its lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.
Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research, as well as from the experience of an expert management team and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.
For further information: https://www.imchecktherapeutics.com/
Press contacts:
US and EU
Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer
+49 (0) 172 861 8540
imcheck@trophic.eu
France
ATCG PARTNERS
Céline Voisin
+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 62 12 53 39
imcheck@atcg-partners.com