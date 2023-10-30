Global Fashion Design Software Market Soars to $1.33 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Trend of On-Demand Customization

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fashion Design Software Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fashion Design Software Market size is expected to reach US$ 744.67 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1334.20 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.







The Asia Pacific fashion design software market is segmented into the Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of APAC. China is estimated to hold the largest fashion design software market share during the forecast period. The fashion industry in China has been growing steadily, with an increasing part of the population having greater purchasing power than ever before and more interest in clothing as a form of fashion rather than just as a need.

Fashion is one of China's most lucrative industries, which reached US$ 266 billion in 2022. With this huge potential market, brands can attract more than 1 million consumers by focusing their marketing strategies on China.

China's apparel manufacturing industry has undergone a profound transition. The rising labor cost has shifted the sector toward a less labor-intensive and highly automated direction. Due to the growing disposable income, the average expenditure on clothes and shoes in China has surged over the past two decades. Also, Chinese consumers' willingness to buy from domestic brands increased substantially.

Adding to the ever-increasing demand for fashion, the prevalence of online shopping also boosted China's apparel retailing sector. In 2020, more than one-third of the apparel sold in China was via online retail platforms. To improve consumers' online shopping experience, Chinese apparel retailers have invested in innovative technologies. In spring 2020, China's online retail leader Alibaba rolled out its first virtual dressing room. All such factors contribute to the fashion design software market growth in China.



Fashion design software has become an integral part of many institutions involved in the fashion industry. These institutions include fashion design schools, clothing manufacturing companies, and fashion retailers. At fashion design schools, students use 3D fashion design software to create virtual garments and accessories, which can be manipulated to achieve the desired look and fit.

This software allows students to experiment with different styles, fabrics, and colors without needing physical materials, which can be costly and time-consuming. Clothing manufacturing companies use 3D fashion design software to streamline their production processes. They can create virtual prototypes of garments, which can be tested and adjusted before starting any physical production. This saves time and money and reduces waste, thereby decreasing environmental impact.

Fashion retailers use 3D fashion design software to create virtual storefronts and showcase their products online. This allows customers to see how the clothes look and fit without visiting a physical store. For instance, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City offers courses in 3D fashion design using software such as CLO 3D and Optitex. All such factors contribute to the fashion design software market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc

Autometrix Inc

Browzwear Solutions Pte Ltd

CLO Virtual Fashion LLC

Lectra SA

Harper Arrington Publishing LLC

Optitex Ltd

Strategies SA

TG3D Studio Inc

Tukatech Inc.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the fashion design software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations such as specific country and segmental insight highlights crucial progressive industry trends in the fashion design software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Fashion Design Software Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. Fashion Design Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Fashion Design Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Trend of On-Demand Customization

5.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of 3D Design Tools

5.2.3 Increasing Need for Faster and More Efficient Design Processes in The Fashion Industry

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Rise in Piracy Threats

5.3.2 High Cost of Software Implementation

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Advent of AI, VR, and AR

5.4.2 Increasing Focus on Sustainability

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Rise of Fashion in the Gaming Industry

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Fashion Design Software Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Fashion Design Software Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022 - 2030

6.2 Fashion Design Software Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Fashion Design Software Market Analysis - Type



8. Fashion Design Software Market Analysis - End User



9. Fashion Design Software Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Fashion Design Software Market - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Competitive Landscape

12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx3gms

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment