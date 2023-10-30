Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry Assessment 2023-2030: Booming Biopharma Industry Will Need Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile Refrigerated Transportation

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry Assessment 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment, which stood at an estimated $36 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory to achieve an impressive $53.3 billion by 2030. This significant growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the period from 2022 to 2030, is poised to reshape the industry landscape. The report identifies key segments within this market, such as Transportation Refrigeration Equipment, expected to record a robust CAGR of 4.9% and reach $15 billion by the end of the analysis period, while Freezers & Refrigerators segment is set to experience a steady 4.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Valued at $9.6 Billion, China to Surge at 6.9% CAGR

The U.S. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market is estimated at a substantial $9.6 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of $6.3 billion by 2030. China's growth will be driven by an impressive CAGR of 6.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Notably, Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is poised to experience growth at an approximate 4.2% CAGR.

Leading Competitors Shaping the Market Landscape

The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market is characterized by intense competition, with a multitude of players vying for market share. Among the prominent industry players shaping the landscape, there are 12 key competitors featured:

Beverage-Air Corporation Daikin Industries Ltd. Danfoss A/S Dover Corporation Electrolux AB GE Appliances Hussmann Corporation Illinois Tool Works, Inc. Ingersoll-Rand PLC Metalfrio Solutions SA United Technologies Corporation Whirlpool Corporation

The competition is fierce, and these companies are committed to driving innovation and meeting the ever-evolving needs of the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 471 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Development of Cold Chain Warehousing, Distribution & Logistics Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030

Freezers & Refrigerators (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030

Refrigerated Display Cases (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2022 & 2030

Beverage Refrigerators (Product Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2022 & 2030

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Global Trade & Retail Drives Demand for Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Drives Demand for Transportation Refrigeration Equipment and Refrigerated Warehouses

Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Commercial Refrigerated Road Transportation: Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Changing Dynamics of Temperature Sensitive Drugs with the Advent of Biopharmaceuticals Spurs Growth of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

The Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Will Need Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile Refrigerated Transportation: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031

Growing Investments in Bo-Pharma Cold Chain Infrastructure Acts as a Direct Demand Driver for Commercial Refrigeration Systems: Global Spending on Cold Chain Technologies in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Rising Competition in the Modern Visually Stimulated Retail World Drives Demand for Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs)

With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing

Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs

Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market

Rise in Floriculture Bodes Well for the Growth of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

As Flowers Become a Lucrative Trade Commodity, New Opportunities Open for Refrigeration Systems in the Floral Cold Chain: Global Market for Cut Flowers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 202 and 2031

Sustainability Wave Hits the Refrigeration Market

Natural, Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Storm Into the Spotlight

Recycled CO2 Rises in Popularity Over Synthetic Refrigerants

A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Blockchain Enabled Refrigerated Containers

Development of Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the RDC Market Segment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

