With Robust 24.8% CAGR | IoT Security Market by Trends, Latest Advancements, Dynamic Innovation in Technology and Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry report, the Global IoT Security Market value is estimated at US$ 19.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 24.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The practices and mechanisms put in place to secure IoT devices, networks, and data against unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and data breaches are referred to as IoT security. With the rise of linked devices in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and smart homes, it is critical to ensure the security of IoT systems.

Because IoT devices are interconnected, they are subject to a variety of cybersecurity threats such as malware, ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) assaults, and data leaks. The demand for improved IoT security solutions is increasing as cyber threats change and become more complex.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global IoT Security market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including security type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global IoT Security market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global IoT Security market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global IoT Security Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of security type, network security segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth on the basis of market share and its demand in the global market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 19.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 92.4 billion Growth Rate 24.8% Dominant Segment Network security Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing cybersecurity threats

Rapid growth of IoT Devices

Regulatory compliance Companies Profiled Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc

IBM Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Gemalto NV

Intel Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global IoT Security market include,

In June 2022, IBM announced the acquisition of Randori in order to streamline its range of threat detection and response technologies. Randori bills itself as a "trusted adversary" for its clients, serving as a leader in attack surface control and offensive security.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global IoT Security market growth include Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Inc, IBM Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto NV, Intel Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and Trend Micro Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global IoT Security market based on security type, application and region

Global IoT Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Security Type Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Others

Global IoT Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Manufacturing Retail & E-Commerce Government & Defense Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utilities Healthcare Others

Global IoT Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America IoT Security Market US Canada Latin America IoT Security Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe IoT Security Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe IoT Security Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific IoT Security Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa IoT Security Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



