Machine Tools Industry Outlook to 2030: Advent of 3D-Printing Machines Marks the Emergence of Next-Gen Machine Tools

The global machine tools market is on an upward trajectory, with a robust growth projection that envisions it reaching a staggering $113.6 billion by the year 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $77.1 billion. This substantial expansion, set at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030, is driven by several key factors and an analysis of specific segments within the industry.

Quick Summary

Shaping the modern manufacturing landscape, the global Machine Tools industry is poised for significant growth, offering a multibillion-dollar opportunity for businesses and investors. With technologies to boost efficiency in a range of sectors from automotive to aerospace, the Machine Tools market is set to become an influential player in the industrial ecosystem.



This comprehensive market research report provides critical insights into key market trends, potential drivers of growth, and untapped opportunities in the Machine Tools market. Segmented analysis offers a detailed picture of various sectors, including Machining Centers and Lathe Machines, both exhibiting strong growth rates. Detailed analysis of major markets such as the US and China lends a regional perspective, enhanced by insights into other burgeoning markets.



Business leaders will find invaluable insights mapping the competitive landscape with a focus on key competitors. A rich discussion of the global economic climate, market sentiment, and global competitiveness make this research an essential guide in navigating the Machine Tools market. Gain access to exclusive content including videos, interviews, and much more, all created to illuminate market trends and provide robust strategic direction.

Machining Centers and Lathe Machines Lead the Way

Machining Centers, a pivotal segment in the machine tools industry, are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching a market value of $24.6 billion. Meanwhile, the Lathe Machines segment is poised for steady growth with an estimated CAGR of 5.5% over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Valued at $7.6 Billion, China's Rapid Expansion

In 2022, the United States accounted for an estimated $7.6 billion within the machine tools market. However, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to undergo an impressive transformation, projecting a market size of $41.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with anticipated CAGRs of 3.7% and 4.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a substantial 4% CAGR.

Key Competitors in the Machine Tools Industry

The machine tools market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Among the notable competitors are:

Ajax Machine Tools International Limited Accurate Bushing Co. Inc. (Smith Bearing) 600Group PLC Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. AKS Cutting Systems Alesa AG Alesamonti Srl Accurl Accuway Machinery Co. Ltd. Ace Micromatic Group AIDA Engineering Ltd. Akira Seiki Co. Ltd. AKE Knebel GmbH & Company KG A Innovative International Ltd. Ace Aquatec Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1150 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $77.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates

Competitive Scenario: A Fragmented Marketplace

Machine Tool Manufacturers Bet on Technology to Come Out of the Woods

Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Enhancements to Maintain Competitive Edge

Service & Support Emerge as Prime Focus Areas

Product Pricing Continues to be Key Business Strategy

Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels

Machine Tools: Market Fortunes Closely Linked to Manufacturing Sector & Economic Environment

Outlook: Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic

Trends, Technology & Pain Points: What Lies Ahead for Machine Tools Industry?

Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Machine Tools Industry

A Review of Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half

An Introduction to Machine Tools

Key Product Segments

Segmentation by Machine Price & Precision

Key End Use Sectors

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools

Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Outlook Remains Positive

Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools

Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the Machine Tool Industry

Emphasis on Specialized Aerospace Materials to Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools

Overcoming Aerospace Machining Challenges with the Right Machining Tools

Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities

Waterjet Cutting Machines Eliminates Various Risks in Stone & Tile Cutting

Pandemic Effect on the Construction Industry

Projected Long-Term Growth in the Semiconductor Industry to Drive Future Demand

Impact of COVID-19 on Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics Industry

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Grow in Popularity

Smart Cutting Tools for State of the Art Manufacturing

Smart Machining Centers Become Pivotal to COVID-19-Led Shift Towards Smart Manufacturing

Impact of Pandemic on CNC Machines

CNC Systems Become Smarter with Technology-Driven Developments

AI & Machine Learning: En-Route to Disrupt CNC Machine Tools

AI Eliminates Guesswork and Improves Learning for Machine Tools

Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth

Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools

CNC Machines Finds Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas

CNC Machines Help Improve Performance and Productivity

Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Trends Across Major Product Markets

Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview

Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market over the Long Term

Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market

Carbide Tools: Most Sought After

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well for Advanced Cutting Tools

Innovative Pricing Strategies: Need of the Hour for Cutting Tool Vendors

Grinding Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Metal Forming Machine Tools: An Overview

Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools

Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity

Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Machine Tools Market in the US: An Overview

Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Activities Come to a Halt

America's Cutting Edge Approach for Enhancing Functioning of Machine Tools Sector

Machine Tools Vital for Defense Manufacturing Activities

Cutting Tools Market: Overview

CANADA

Machine Tools Industry: An Overview

Aerospace Industry Vital for Canadian Machine Tools Market

Distribution Channels

JAPAN

Japan: A Major Machine Tools Market

Trade War and the Pandemic Impact

A Key Import Market for High Performance Machines

Market Structure

CHINA

China's Machine Tools Exhibits Downward Trend

Manufacturing Industry Output Value Growth (%) in China for the Years 2019 through 2024

End-Use Industry Dynamics to Determine Machine Tools Demand Trends in China

China's Prominence as World's Manufacturing Hub Contributes to Leadership

Automotive Industry Trends Set the Tone for Machine Tools Market

Chinese Military Modernization Augurs Well for Machine Tool Industry

Market Structure

Chinese Machine Tools Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Tool Makers for 2023E

Chinese Machine Tools Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Ownership by Tool Makers for 2023E

Challenges Ahead

EUROPE

European Machine Tools Industry: An Overview

HSK Tooling Standard

Applications of HSK Technology

INDIA

Machine Tools Market in India: An Overview

Factors Affecting the Industry

Pandemic Impact on Indian Machine Tools Market

Increased Adoption of CNC-based Tools and Make-in-India Initiative: Long Term Growth Opportunities

Indigenization of Defense Systems Boosts Prospects for Machine Tools Market

Indian Machine Tools Industry Preps Up to Support Exports Demand

Outsourcing Market Posts Gains

Industry Structure

Indian Machine Tools Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Production by Region for 2023E

AND OTHER REGIONS

IV. COMPETITION

