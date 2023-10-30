Machine Tools Industry Outlook to 2030: Advent of 3D-Printing Machines Marks the Emergence of Next-Gen Machine Tools

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Tools Industry Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global machine tools market is on an upward trajectory, with a robust growth projection that envisions it reaching a staggering $113.6 billion by the year 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $77.1 billion. This substantial expansion, set at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030, is driven by several key factors and an analysis of specific segments within the industry.
Shaping the modern manufacturing landscape, the global Machine Tools industry is poised for significant growth, offering a multibillion-dollar opportunity for businesses and investors. With technologies to boost efficiency in a range of sectors from automotive to aerospace, the Machine Tools market is set to become an influential player in the industrial ecosystem.
This comprehensive market research report provides critical insights into key market trends, potential drivers of growth, and untapped opportunities in the Machine Tools market. Segmented analysis offers a detailed picture of various sectors, including Machining Centers and Lathe Machines, both exhibiting strong growth rates. Detailed analysis of major markets such as the US and China lends a regional perspective, enhanced by insights into other burgeoning markets.
Business leaders will find invaluable insights mapping the competitive landscape with a focus on key competitors. A rich discussion of the global economic climate, market sentiment, and global competitiveness make this research an essential guide in navigating the Machine Tools market. Gain access to exclusive content including videos, interviews, and much more, all created to illuminate market trends and provide robust strategic direction.
Machining Centers and Lathe Machines Lead the Way
Machining Centers, a pivotal segment in the machine tools industry, are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching a market value of $24.6 billion. Meanwhile, the Lathe Machines segment is poised for steady growth with an estimated CAGR of 5.5% over the next eight years.
U.S. Market Valued at $7.6 Billion, China's Rapid Expansion
In 2022, the United States accounted for an estimated $7.6 billion within the machine tools market. However, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to undergo an impressive transformation, projecting a market size of $41.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with anticipated CAGRs of 3.7% and 4.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a substantial 4% CAGR.
Key Competitors in the Machine Tools Industry
The machine tools market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Among the notable competitors are:
