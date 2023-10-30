Watches and Clocks Industry Worth $81.5 Billon by 2030: Global Market Insights and a Competitive Analysis of Industry Giants such as Rolex and Casio

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Watches and Clocks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global watches and clocks market is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted expansion to $81.5 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at $60.5 billion, and this upward trajectory is anticipated to continue at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. Key segments, including Quartz and Mechanical, are instrumental in driving this growth.

Quick Summary

In the exceedingly competitive and fluctuating global market of Watches and Clocks, acquiring validated, and future-ready market analysis has never been more crucial. The detailed research report aids to simplify critical decisions, highlights emerging market opportunities, and offers extensive insights into sector trends. The dynamism of the industry, mixed with the shifting preferences of consumers, necessitates a comprehensive understanding and actionable data to propel ahead of competitors.



The report provides content-rich coverage of both established economies such as the U.S. and innovative players like China emerging as vital market contributors. Segment-wise analysis, informative breakdowns of the Mechanical and Quartz segment performances, and a competitive analysis of industry giants such as Rolex SA and Casio Computer Co., Ltd. augment the report's value. Additionally, discussions on global economic climate, market sentiments, and access to digital content, including YouTube transcripts of influential market voices comprise the diverse data resources offered with this report. This meticulously curated report is designed to equip you with a competitive edge, furnishing you with vital data to navigate and thrive in the global Watches and Clocks marketplace.

Market Dynamics

The luxury watch market is experiencing strong growth, with the high millionaire population driving demand. Swiss watches continue to be the primary category in the luxury watch segment. Affluent millennials are transforming the market, especially in developing countries. Pre-owned luxury watches witness robust demand worldwide, while the broader luxury goods market presents a significant opportunity for luxury watch sales. Intelligent wristwear and smartwatches are gaining popularity among digitally connected individuals. In contrast, mechanical watches are gradually gaining momentum, and sports watches are thriving due to increased focus on health and fitness. Vintage watches represent a lucrative market with substantial potential.

Watch design trends include the growing appeal of colors, such as blue and green, the return of two-tone and bronze shades, gender-neutral timepieces, and the rise of sustainability. Demographic and economic trends, including urbanization and improving standards of living, further strengthen market prospects.

However, the industry faces challenges, including the persistent issue of counterfeiting, the threat of design copying, and competition from smartwatches. To stay competitive, traditional watch companies are embracing innovation, leading to advancements in mechanical watchmaking and digital and dual-display designs in the luxury watch segment.

Quartz and Mechanical Segments Lead the Charge

The Quartz segment, an integral component of the watches and clocks market, is expected to grow steadily with a projected CAGR of 3.2%. This segment is set to reach a market value of $52.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Mechanical segment is anticipated to experience even stronger growth, with an estimated CAGR of 5% over the next eight years.

The U.S. and China Markets in Focus

In 2022, the United States represented a significant share of the watches and clocks market, with an estimated value of $12.1 billion. China, the second-largest global economy, is poised for remarkable expansion, projecting a market size of $9.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to experience steady growth at rates of 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 3.2%.

Prominent Competitors in the Watches and Clocks Industry

The watches and clocks market boasts a competitive landscape, with several prominent players vying for a significant market share. Key competitors include:

Alpina Watch International SA Audemars Piguet Casio Computer Co. Ltd. Timex Group USA Tissot SA Zodiac Watches Tiffany & Company Tag Heuer International SA Rolex SA Rhythm Watch Co.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 795 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $60.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Clocks and Watches

Clocks

Watches

Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial

Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell

Global Watches and Clocks Market: Prospects and Outlook

Global Watches Market by Price Category (in %) for 2019

Luxury Watches and Smartwatches Support Growth of Watches Market

Global Swiss Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value and Unit Sales by Material for 2019

While Developed Regions Lead Revenue Generation, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots of Future Growth

Prevailing Economic Conditions Impact Watches and Clocks Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2019-2021

Import Export Data

Leading Exporters of Swiss Watches Worldwide Ranked by Export Volume in Units for 2019

Leading Watch Importing Nations Worldwide: Ranked by Import Value in US$ Billion for the Year 2019

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession

Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers

Smartwatch Industry and COVID-19 Crisis

Competitive Landscape

Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace

Top Global Watch Brands

Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain

Swiss Watches Global Competitor Share Positioning for 2019

Smartwatches: Apple Continues to Lead the Market

Global Smartwatch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Company for 2019

Sports & Fitness Watches Market

Global Sports Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Companies for 2019

Global Swim Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Companies Brand for 2019

Social Media Evolves into Core Business Tool for Vendors

Watch Brands Expand Presence into Online Retail Channel

Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer

Collaborations on the Rise

M&A Activity: Strategy to Expand Business Activities

Recent Market Activity

Watches and Clocks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Luxury Watches

High Millionaires' Population Steers Demand for Luxury Watches

Luxury Watch Market in the US

Global Luxury Watch Market

Swiss Watches

Global Swiss Watch Exports

Global Swiss Watch Exports

Affluent Millennials Transform Luxury Watches Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %)

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries

High Potential for High-End Classic Watches Market

Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide

Luxury Goods Market

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market

Global Luxury Goods Market

Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

Popularity of Intelligent Wristwear for Digitally Connected and Mobile Individuals Augurs Well for Smartwatches Market

Global Smartwatches Market

Growth Drivers & Challenges in a Nutshell

A Comparison of Select Popular Smartwatches

While Quartz Watches Continue to Lead, Mechanical Watches Market Gradually Gains Momentum

Sports Watches

Global Sports Watches Market

Popular Sports Watch Models

Popular GPS-based Sports Watches

Vintage Watches

Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking

Notable Trends Influencing Watch Designs

Growing Appeal of Colors

Blue

Green Draws Color Experimentation

Return of Two-Tone Watches and Bronze Shade

Versatility

Timepieces Become Gender Neutral

Retro Style and Small Vintage Watches in Fashion

Small Watches Make a Comeback

Use of Sophisticated Composites on the Rise

Sustainability Gains Importance

Classic Three-Hand Watches

Watches with Dazzling Gems

Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide

Improving Standards of Living

Issues & Challenges

Counterfeiting

Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying

Innovation & Advancements Drives Watches & Clocks Market

Design Innovations in Watches

Innovations in Mechanical Watchmaking

An Insight into Top Innovative Watches of Recent Times

Luxury Watch Innovations

Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches

Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

United States: A Major Market for Watches and Clocks

United States Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Price Category: 2019

Key Watch Purchasing Trends in the US

Luxury Watches Market: COVID-19 Brings to Halt the Segment's Recovery

Number of Millionaire Households in the US (in Millions) by Wealth for 2019

Millennials Emerge as a Promising Consumer Category for Luxury Watches

Fine Jewelry & Watches Sales Aid Luxury Watches Market

Swiss Make Luxury Watches Remain the Top Choice

Quartz Analog and Mechanical Watches Sustain Market Growth

Bigger-Sized Watches Enjoy Rising Popularity in the US

Growing Prominence of E-Commerce and Company-owned Retail Benefit Luxury Watch Sales

Distribution Channels

US Sports Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel for 2019

US Clocks Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel for 2019

AND MANY OTHER REGIONS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3yva1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment