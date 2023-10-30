Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Projected to Reach $31.96 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Renewable Energy Share

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Energy Storage Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Storage Material, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal energy storage market is projected to reach US$ 31,964.26 million by 2030 from US$ 13,608.68 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.







Thermal energy storage is a kind of energy storage. Thermal energy storage means heating or cooling a medium to leverage the energy when required later. Thermal energy storage can strike balanced energy consumption between day and night. Various technologies, such as sensible heat storage, latent heat storage, and thermochemical storage, can be used for thermal energy storage.

Sensible thermal energy storage is considered one of the feasible options to decrease energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions. They utilize water or rock for storing and distributing heat energy. Sensible thermal energy storage is most appropriate for residential buildings.

Latent heat storage systems accumulate energy without the medium alterations in temperature but rather rely on the modifying state of a medium. The phase change materials can store heat in their mass as latent heat. These materials are used in building and solar applications, accumulating and storing excess building heat. Thermochemical heat storage systems are based on chemical reactions.

Companies Mentioned

Kelvin Energy Inc

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Burns & McDonnell Inc.

Evapco, Inc.

Goss Engineering

Sunamp Ltd

CALMAC

Man Energy Solutions

Steffes, LLC

Abengoa S.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.57 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed596x

