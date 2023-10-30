Microtube Box Market to Grow to US$ 522.5 Million by 2033, Driven by Biobanking and Biopreservation | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the global microtube box market size expected to reach US$ 317.7 million by 2023, the market is expected to experience rapid expansion. A strong CAGR of 5.1% is predicted for the microtube box sales between 2023 and 2033. The microtube box market will be worth US$ 522.5 million by 2033.



The Catalysts Behind the Thriving Microtube Box Industry:

The demand for microcentrifuge tubes has expanded due to developments in biotechnology and molecular biology research, which has increased the demand for microtube boxes. The microtube box market also evolves as research activities develop.

Microtube boxes are essential to automated sample handling and storage systems, which are becoming prevalent in labs. Microtube boxes compatible with automated systems are increasingly necessary.

Research and development efforts are ongoing in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. In the research procedures, microtube boxes are vital for managing samples, reagents, and chemicals, aiding the market growth.



Surging Opportunities Shaping the Future of Microtube Box Sales:

DNA, RNA, and proteins are among the many biological samples in biobanks. The demand for microtube boxes advances along with biobanking activities.

The demand for microtube boxes has risen due to developments in clinical diagnostics, such as molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing.

The microtube box market offers numerous opportunities owing to the development of microfluidic tools and methods.

Microtube boxes carry and store samples for environmental analysis, which plays a part in environmental testing and monitoring. Microtube box sales continue to rise because of advancing ecological concerns and legislation.

Regional Outlook

The Biotech Boom of Microtube Boxes in Demand Across North America

Microtube boxes are one type of laboratory and scientific equipment that has historically shown high demand in North America.

The demand for microtube boxes aids the development of a thriving life sciences and biotechnology sector in the United States and Canada.

High-quality microtube boxes are in high demand due to regional legislation and stringent quality standards.



Eco-friendly Microtube Boxes Gain Traction in Europe's Sustainable Packaging Drive

Due to its concentration on scientific research and the existence of top pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Europe represents another sizable microtube boxes industry.

The established network of academic and research institutes in European nations helps to keep microtube boxes demand consistent.

The focus on eco-friendly packaging materials results from the growing influence of environmental issues and sustainability on product development and consumer choices.



Cost-effective Manufacturing and Supply in Asia Pacific



The life sciences and biotechnology industries have experienced rapid expansion for microtube boxes in Asia Pacific, with crucial contributions coming from economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Asia Pacific offers opportunities to manufacture and supply laboratory gear at a reasonable price. It makes Asia Pacific a desirable microtube box market for domestic and foreign manufacturers.

The primary qualities in the region include customization, affordability, and the ability to meet the microtube box demands.



“Due to rising demand from various scientific and laboratory applications, the microtube box market is expanding steadily. Microtube boxes are in high demand because researchers need ways to organize and store samples effectively. Technological developments and customizable alternatives may fuel market growth for microtube boxes.” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The plastics segment is set to dominate with 82.8% of the market share.

of the market share. The 51 to 100 tube sectors are predicted to command 42.4% of the market share.

of the market share. The Canada market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States microtube box market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023.

by 2023. The microtube storage box market in the United Kingdom is expected to experience a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2033.

from 2017 to 2033. The France microtube storage box market is expected to see a CAGR of 3.7% by 2023.

The Italy microtube freezer box market is expected to continue to evolve at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023.

by 2023. The Spain microtube storage box market expects growth from 2023 to 2033 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

The Germany microtube freezer box market anticipates a CAGR of 2.2% by 2023.

by 2023. India microtube box sales are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2023.

by 2023. China microtube box sales are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% until 2033.

until 2033. The Thailand microtube freezer box market may exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% by 2023.

by 2023. The South Korea microtube storage box market predicts expansion at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The Japan microtube freezer box market may progress at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2023.

Competitive Landscape

A combination of established players and recent entrants characterizes the competitive aspect of the microtube box market. Major microtube box manufacturers emphasize product innovation, quality, and customization possibilities to obtain a competitive edge.

Numerous local, national, and international microtube box producers strive for market share in this fragmented industry. As the market's dynamism, partnerships and collaborations are increasingly common.

Vital Microtube Box Manufacturers:

VWR International, LLC

Medax International Inc

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Isolab Laborgerate GmbH

Ritter GmbH

Rose Plastic India Pvt. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bioline Technologies

MTM Molded Products Company

Ritter GmbH

Axil Scientific Pte Ltd



Novel Breakthroughs



September 2023



For the benefit of biopharma and life science enterprises, Avantor and Tobin Scientific have partnered to provide end-to-end solutions for lab relocations, sample shipping, and GMP storage. Customers can concentrate on scientific research due to the collaboration's streamlining complex logistics, ensuring safe and legal moves.

May 2023



The Electronic Lab Notebook from Labguru and Avantor's Inventory Management software are now integrated. Through this connection, scientists now have access to a single platform for acquiring and managing high-quality lab supplies, increasing productivity.

Key Segments

By Material:

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Other Plastics (PVC, PS, etc.)

Paperboard



By Capacity:

Storing Up to 50 Tubes

Storing 51 to 100 Tubes

Storing 100 to 150 Tubes

Storing Above 150 Tubes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania



