|Series
|RIKV 24 0124
|RIKV 24 0320
|Settlement Date
|11/01/2023
|11/01/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|19,000
|18,440
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.810
|/
|9.596
|96.365
|/
|9.700
|Total Number of Bids Received
|21
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|39,590
|20,940
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.810
|/
|9.596
|96.365
|/
|9.700
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.876
|/
|9.300
|96.528
|/
|9.249
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.818
|/
|9.560
|96.365
|/
|9.700
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.823
|/
|9.538
|96.401
|/
|9.600
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.876
|/
|9.300
|96.528
|/
|9.249
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.753
|/
|9.851
|96.347
|/
|9.750
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.808
|/
|9.605
|96.395
|/
|9.617
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|65.55 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.08
|1.14
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0124 - RIKV 24 0320
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND