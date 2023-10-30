Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0124 - RIKV 24 0320

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 24 0124RIKV 24 0320
Settlement Date 11/01/202311/01/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,00018,440
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.810/9.59696.365/9.700
Total Number of Bids Received 2117
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 39,59020,940
Total Number of Successful Bids 1316
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1116
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.810/9.59696.365/9.700
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.876/9.30096.528/9.249
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.818/9.56096.365/9.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.823/9.53896.401/9.600
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.876/9.30096.528/9.249
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.753/9.85196.347/9.750
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.808/9.60596.395/9.617
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 65.55 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.081.14