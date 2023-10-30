Applied UV Inc. Granted Significant New Patents by USPTO and Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Canon Virginia, Inc.

Patent awards strengthen the Company’s position in disinfection technology

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a pioneer in UV disinfection technology, is elated to announce today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent US 2023/0059472 A1 for the Company’s Airo™ Vortex, encompassing advanced disinfection capabilities and Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO). Concurrently, the Company also received publication notice on its Fighter Flex™ LED

In a groundbreaking development, Applied UV Inc. is thrilled to announce the recent approval of a new patent for its Fighter Flex™ HVAC system. Published on October 12th, 2023, with patent number US 2023/0321309 A1, this patent underscores the innovative capabilities of the Fighter Flex HVAC system in enhancing indoor air quality and promoting healthier environments.

These milestones underscore a significant stride in Applied UV Inc.’s capabilities and focus on advancing innovation in the disinfection domain, with an aim to foster safer and healthier environments for all.

At the 2023 Global Produce & Floral Show held last week, Applied UV Inc. and strategic partner, Canon Virginia, Inc. (a unit of Canon USA) showcased its next-generation Airocide™ technology, which incorporates its patented Airo vortex design. For more information about this collaboration, visit the press release .

Furthermore, the Fighter Flex™ LED, alongside the Puro Protect™, are currently undergoing stringent testing by the Federal Government as part of the GSA Green Proving Grounds Program. This initiative is further bolstered by an ongoing partnership for additional testing with Johnson Controls and Ushio at Purdue University. This extensive realm of testing highlights the potential and efficacy of Applied UV Inc.’s technologies in addressing diverse community requisites.

"We are ecstatic about the approval of our Airo Vortex patent and the new Fighter Flex HVAC system patent. We believe we hold one of the most robust disinfection technology patent portfolios, and these patents only strengthen our position in the marketplace," said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV Inc. "Additionally, our inclusion in the GSA Green Proving Grounds Program and the collaborative testing underway with Johnson Controls and Ushio further solidifies our standing as leaders in this industry."

With the global emphasis on health and safety gaining momentum, these advancements position Applied UV Inc. at the vanguard of developing products and solutions engineered to combat detrimental pathogens and enhance indoor air quality.

About Applied UV Inc.

Applied UV Inc. specializes in the design and manufacture of disinfection systems, harnessing the powers of UV-C light to cultivate healthier living and working environments. With a resolute focus on innovation and efficiency, Applied UV Inc. has emerged as a global luminary in UV disinfection technologies.

More insights about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries are available at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.

Max Munn

Applied UV Founder, CEO & Director

Max.munn@applieduvinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com