Hydrogen Buses Market Size to Surpass USD 21.42 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting CAGR of 55.4%

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen buses market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2022 and the market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.98 billion in 2023 to USD 21.42 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 55.4% during the forecast period.



The hydrogen buses utilize gas as a fuel source and convert it into electricity via a chemical reaction within the fuel cell. These buses produce zero tailpipe emissions, making them a cleaner alternative to traditional gasoline or diesel-powered buses. Increasing environmental concerns, technological advancements, and supportive government policies to reduce emission levels and improve air quality in urban areas are driving the hydrogen buses market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Hydrogen Buses Market, 2023-2030.”

Request a sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydrogen-buses-market-108502

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 55.4 % 2030 Value Projection USD 21.42 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 0.63 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200





Hydrogen Bus Market Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Use of Hydrogen Buses to Meet Strict Emission Regulations to Propel Market Growth



Many regions and countries globally are increasingly implementing strict emission rules and regulations for public transportation. The increasing use of hydrogen buses to meet these strict

emission regulations and avoid penalties or fines associated with high emissions is expected to augment hydrogen buses market growth during the forecast period. However, the higher upfront costs of hydrogen buses, compared to conventional or natural gas buses, are estimated to hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

Increased Supply Chain Disruptions During COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted market growth. The increased disruptions in manufacturing and supply chains globally caused delays in the production and deployment of fuel cell buses. The decreased demand for all types of buses during the COVID-19 pandemic hampered market expansion globally.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hydrogen-buses-market-108502

Hydrogen Bus Market Segments Analysis-

Rising Technological Advancements Boosted Single Deck Segment Growth

By bus type, the market is segmented into single deck, double deck, and articulated deck. The single-deck segment held the largest hydrogen buses market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing technological advancements, environmental benefits, and rising support from transit agencies and governments.

Increasing Adoption of Hydrogen Buses in Urban Areas Propels 100kW-200kW Segment Growth

Based on power output, the market is classified into below 100kW, 100kW-200kW, and above 200kW. The 100kW-200kW segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of 100kW-200kW hydrogen buses is due to the rising use of standard-sized buses used for urban areas and intercity routes for moderate passenger capacities and medium-distance routes is estimated to propel market growth.

Proton Exchange Membrane Technology Segment Growth Augmented by their High Energy Efficiency

By technology, the market is categorized into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), and Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC). The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) segment held the largest market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the high energy efficiency of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), which often exceeds 50% in converting hydrogen’s chemical energy into electrical power.

Higher Efficiency of New Hydrogen Buses Aided New Hydrogen Bus Segment Growth

Based on manufacturing type, the market is segmented into new hydrogen bus and retrofitted. The new hydrogen bus held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the higher efficiency and longer driving ranges of new hydrogen buses. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





Hydrogen Bus Industry Regional Insights-

Increased Implementation of Government Initiatives to Reduce Emission Levels to Aid Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the projected period. The growth is attributed to the increasing implementation of many government initiatives to decrease emission levels and supportive government policies to promote sustainable mobility solutions across the Asia Pacific.

North America held a significant market share in 2022 due to the favourable government policies to shift to clean alternatives, which is estimated to drive market growth across North America.

Buy now this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108502

Hydrogen Bus Market Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Key Players Focus on New Product Launches Boosts Market Growth

The growing focus of key market players on new product launches to maintain their market position is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the Go-Ahead Group launched a fleet of single-decker 20 fuel cell buses in Britain in July 2023 to carry passengers in Crawley, Horley, and Gatwick areas.

List of Key Players Covered in Hydrogen Buses Market Report:-

Wrightbus (Ireland)

SOLARIS (Poland)

Tata Motors Limited (India)

Hyundai (South Korea)

Volvo Group (Sweden)

NFI Group Inc. (Canada)

Daimler Buses (Germany)

Hino Motors (Japan)

SunLine Transit Agency (U.S.)

Yutong (China)

Hydrogen Buses Market Segmentation:-

Hydrogen Bus By Bus Type

Single Deck

Double Deck

Articulated Deck



Hydrogen Bus By Power Output

Below 100kW

100-200kW

Above 200kW



Hydrogen Bus By Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)



Hydrogen Bus By Manufacturing Type

New Hydrogen Bus

Retrofitted

Hydrogen Bus Industry Development:

February 2023 – Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, and Reliance partnered to launch hydrogen buses in India. The partnership will also offer a next-generation transport system to the Indian market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydrogen-buses-market-108502

Table of Contents:-

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Developments Impact of Covid-19

Global Hydrogen Buses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Bus Type Single Deck Double Deck Articulated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Output Below 100kW 100-200kW Above 200kW Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Manufacturing Type New Hydrogen Bus Retrofitted Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



Toc Continued……

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/hydrogen-buses-market-108502

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to highlight the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com