Africa's SVOD Landscape: Netflix and Showmax in Close Competition as Subscriptions Soar

The report is projecting a significant rise in SVOD subscriptions across the African continent. Contrary to trends in the US, Africa is on the verge of a notable SVOD growth trajectory, with subscriptions forecasted to reach 18 million by 2029 from 8 million at the end of 2023.

The forecast underscores a burgeoning SVOD market, although penetration is still considered low, with only 7.7% of TV households anticipated to have at least one SVOD subscription by 2029.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, stated, "The SVOD sector in Anglophone Africa is fast morphing into a battleground between global giant Netflix and local contender Showmax. Showmax, enriched with local content and sports rights, has notably expanded its content arsenal by securing access to NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, and HBO content."

Netflix is poised to have a subscriber base of 7.55 million by 2029, marking an addition of 3.4 million subscribers from end-2023. Showmax follows closely with an expected 4.40 million paying subscribers by 2029, nearly tripling its subscriber count from 2023.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Comprehensive analysis spanning 143 pages, partitioned into a 77-page PDF document providing detailed country-by-country insights and a 66-page Excel workbook encapsulating data from 2015 to 2029 for 35 African countries.
  • In-depth coverage of OTT movie and TV episode developments, SVOD subscriber metrics, OTT and AVOD revenues for movies and TV episodes, including summary tables by country and platform.
  • Enlisting major SVOD players in Africa including Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, and Showmax.
  • Target readership includes corporate development, strategy analysts, researchers, content owners, broadcasters, SVOD and AVOD platforms, telcos, pay TV operators, TV equipment manufacturers, media analysts at banks and consultancies, and satellite operators.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages134
Forecast Period2023 - 2029
Estimated Market Value in 20238 Million Subs
Forecasted Market Value by 202918 Million Subs
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.4%
Regions CoveredAfrica

The report is crafted to cater to a broad spectrum of stakeholders within the SVOD and broader OTT ecosystem, extending invaluable insights that will drive informed decision-making in a market poised for substantial growth.

