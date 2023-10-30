Diamond Wire Saw Market to reach $2 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The diamond wire saw market valuation is expected to cross USD 2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for smaller and more intricate electronic devices, such as smartphones, wearables, and microelectronics is estimated to boost the use of market in the manufacturing process of these miniature devices. With their precision cutting capabilities, diamond wire saws enable the fabrication of ultra-thin components, such as semiconductor wafers, PCBs, and microchips. As the trend of miniaturization continues to gain momentum across various industries, including electronics, automotive, and medical, the demand for diamond wire saws is foreseen to grow significantly.

The diamond wire saw market from the resin-based wire segment is projected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2032, as it provides several advantages over traditional metal-based counterparts, leading to their increasing adoption in various industries. They exhibit improved flexibility and maneuverability, allowing for intricate cuts and shaping of materials, which makes them highly suitable for applications in sectors like construction, automotive, and electronics, where precise and complex cutting is required. Additionally, the sustainable nature of resin-based wires complies with the regulatory requirements, thereby contributing to its growing acceptance rate.

The diamond wire saw market from the electronics segment is set to witness substantial growth from 2023 to 2032, attributed to the booming electronics industry in countries such as China and India and the globally increasing production of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, and electronic components. The demand for smaller, thinner, and more intricate electronic devices has further propelled the adoption of industry in the electronics industry.

Europe diamond wire saw market is predicted to be worth more than USD 500 million by 2032. The presence of a strong manufacturing sector, including the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, which require diamond wire saws for cutting and shaping various materials like metals, composites, and ceramics is supporting the industry expansion. Additionally, stringent regulations related to worker safety and environmental concerns have boosted the uptake of diamond wire saws over traditional cutting methods, which is impelling the regional revenue share.Top of Form

Some of the leading companies involved in the diamond wire saw market are Bottom of FormTYROLIT Group, SlicingTech, Nanjing Sanchao Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Prussiani Engineering, Pellegrini Meccanica S.p.A., Golz GmbH, Logitech LTD, Komatsu MTC Ltd., Wire Saw Solutions Group LLC, and Hilti Corporation.

Diamond wire saw market news

In January 2023, Schwing, an established construction equipment manufacturer, introduced its new mobile diamond wire saw primarily developed for the natural stone sector for breaking raw blocks of any rock and cutting slabs directly in the mining area.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Diamond wire saw Market 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total addressable market (TAM) trends, 2023 - 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Type trends

2.5 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Diamond Wire Saw Market Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Growing trend of miniaturization of devices

3.10.1.2 Rising demand for diamond-coated products from various end-use industries

3.10.1.3 Increasing demand for semiconductor devices

3.10.1.4 Growth in construction activities

3.10.1.5 Advantages over traditional cutting methods

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Environmental impact

3.10.2.2 High initial investment

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

