Global Aseptic Processing Market Forecast 2023-2030: Evolving Landscape of Nutraceuticals Spurs Innovation in Aseptic Processing Techniques

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Processing Market by Material (Glass & Wood, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Equipment Type (Packaging Equipment, Processing Equipment), Processing Product, End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's ever-evolving Global Aseptic Processing Market, staying ahead of the competition requires a strategic advantage rooted in precise knowledge. This comprehensive report, encompassing the years 2018 to 2030, presents a predictive analysis of the market, now valued at USD 24.40 billion in 2023. With insights into market dynamics, segmentation, and competitive landscapes, this report is a vital resource for industry professionals seeking to not only survive but excel in this dynamic business environment.
The Global Aseptic Processing Market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 54.55 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. This report considers 2018 to 2021 as historical data, designating 2022 as the base year, and estimating 2023 as the current year, with forecasts extending through 2030.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of vendors within the Aseptic Processing Market. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, this analysis offers a deeper understanding of their performance in a highly competitive landscape.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This report comprehensively covers various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and identifies emerging trends in each category within the Aseptic Processing Market.
Based on Material:
- Glass & Wood
- Metal
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastic
In 2022, Plastic held the largest market share, accounting for 39.64%, followed by Glass & Wood.
Based on Equipment Type:
- Packaging Equipment
- Processing Equipment
Within Packaging Equipment:
- Aseptic Blowers
- Aseptic Filling Equipment
- Aseptic Filling Valves
Within Processing Equipment:
- Centrifuges & Separation Equipment
- Heat Exchangers
- Homogenizers
- Spray Dryers
- Ultra High Temperature Treatment
In 2022, Packaging Equipment dominated with a market share of 56.29%, followed by Processing Equipment.
Based on Processing Product:
- Bags & Pouches
- Bottles & Cans
- Cartons
- Pre-Filled Syringes
- Vials & Ampoules
Bags & Pouches were the most significant segment in 2022, holding 32.88% of the market share, followed by Bottles & Cans.
Based on End-User:
- Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals took the lead in 2022, commanding 43.63% of the market share, followed by Food.
Based on Geographical Region:
- Europe, Middle East & Africa (36.14% market share in 2022)
- The Americas
Key Questions Addressed:
- What is the market size and forecast for the Aseptic Processing Market?
- Which products, segments, applications, and areas hold the highest investment potential in the Aseptic Processing Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for identifying opportunities in the Aseptic Processing Market?
- What are the latest technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Aseptic Processing Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Aseptic Processing Market?
- Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Aseptic Processing Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
- Growing Beverage & Dairy Industry
- Increasing Demand for Aseptic Processing in Pharmaceutical Industries
- Rapid Urbanization Coupled With Demand For Convenience and Quality Food Products
Restraints:
- Capital Intensive Initial Setup for the Process and Require Sophisticated Instrumentation
Opportunities:
- Evolving Landscape of Nutraceuticals
- Advance Automation in Aseptic Processing and Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging
Challenges:
- Volatile Environmental Regulations Across Regions
For more information and a detailed analysis of the Global Aseptic Processing Market, please refer to the complete report. This report is an indispensable resource for businesses looking to make informed decisions, strategize effectively, and gain a competitive edge in the ever-dynamic Aseptic Processing Market.
Competitive Portfolio
- 3P Innovation Ltd.
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB
- Amcor Group GmbH
- Aran Group
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Ecolean AB
- Elopak AS
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Goglio S.p.A.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company
- Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.
- IMA S.p.A.
- International Paper by Coesia S.p.A..
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Krones AG
- Liquibox Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- PAT Packaging
- Pfizer Inc.
- Printpack, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sartorius AG
- Schott AG
- Sealed Air Corporation
- SIG Group AG
- Sonoco Products Company
- SPX Flow, Inc.
- Steuben Foods Inc.
- The Tetra Pak Group
- WestRock Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$24.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$54.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s52ay7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment