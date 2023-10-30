Global Aseptic Processing Market Forecast 2023-2030: Evolving Landscape of Nutraceuticals Spurs Innovation in Aseptic Processing Techniques

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Processing Market by Material (Glass & Wood, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Equipment Type (Packaging Equipment, Processing Equipment), Processing Product, End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In today's ever-evolving Global Aseptic Processing Market, staying ahead of the competition requires a strategic advantage rooted in precise knowledge. This comprehensive report, encompassing the years 2018 to 2030, presents a predictive analysis of the market, now valued at USD 24.40 billion in 2023. With insights into market dynamics, segmentation, and competitive landscapes, this report is a vital resource for industry professionals seeking to not only survive but excel in this dynamic business environment.

The Global Aseptic Processing Market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 54.55 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. This report considers 2018 to 2021 as historical data, designating 2022 as the base year, and estimating 2023 as the current year, with forecasts extending through 2030.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of vendors within the Aseptic Processing Market. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, this analysis offers a deeper understanding of their performance in a highly competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This report comprehensively covers various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and identifies emerging trends in each category within the Aseptic Processing Market.

Based on Material:

Glass & Wood

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

In 2022, Plastic held the largest market share, accounting for 39.64%, followed by Glass & Wood.

Based on Equipment Type:

Packaging Equipment

Processing Equipment

Within Packaging Equipment:

Aseptic Blowers

Aseptic Filling Equipment

Aseptic Filling Valves

Within Processing Equipment:

Centrifuges & Separation Equipment

Heat Exchangers

Homogenizers

Spray Dryers

Ultra High Temperature Treatment

In 2022, Packaging Equipment dominated with a market share of 56.29%, followed by Processing Equipment.

Based on Processing Product:

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Cans

Cartons

Pre-Filled Syringes

Vials & Ampoules

Bags & Pouches were the most significant segment in 2022, holding 32.88% of the market share, followed by Bottles & Cans.

Based on End-User:

Beverages

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals took the lead in 2022, commanding 43.63% of the market share, followed by Food.

Based on Geographical Region:

Europe, Middle East & Africa (36.14% market share in 2022)

The Americas

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the market size and forecast for the Aseptic Processing Market?

Which products, segments, applications, and areas hold the highest investment potential in the Aseptic Processing Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for identifying opportunities in the Aseptic Processing Market?

What are the latest technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Aseptic Processing Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Aseptic Processing Market?

Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Aseptic Processing Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Beverage & Dairy Industry

Increasing Demand for Aseptic Processing in Pharmaceutical Industries

Rapid Urbanization Coupled With Demand For Convenience and Quality Food Products

Restraints:

Capital Intensive Initial Setup for the Process and Require Sophisticated Instrumentation

Opportunities:

Evolving Landscape of Nutraceuticals

Advance Automation in Aseptic Processing and Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging

Challenges:

Volatile Environmental Regulations Across Regions

Competitive Portfolio



3P Innovation Ltd.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Amcor Group GmbH

Aran Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ecolean AB

Elopak AS

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Goglio S.p.A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

IMA S.p.A.

International Paper by Coesia S.p.A..

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

Liquibox Corporation

Merck KGaA

PAT Packaging

Pfizer Inc.

Printpack, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sartorius AG

Schott AG

Sealed Air Corporation

SIG Group AG

Sonoco Products Company

SPX Flow, Inc.

Steuben Foods Inc.

The Tetra Pak Group

WestRock Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



