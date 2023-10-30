PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Signs Multiyear Extension of Top Performing Podcasts LadyGang, Gals on the Go and Melissa Gorga On Display

Franchises Have Combined for Over 1,100 Episodes and Over 250 Million Downloads

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has signed deals to extend top performing and fan favorite podcasts LadyGang, Gals on the Go and Melissa Gorga On Display.

In 2015, LadyGang began as a podcast with the mission to make women feel less alone. Since its launch the show has boasted over 190 million downloads, topped the podcast charts, and spawned a television series, clothing line, accessories line and two books. LadyGang, the podcast, was a People's Choice Award nominee and a Webby Award nominee for best series, has been featured on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List” and was judged "Podcast of the Year" in 2016. The creators Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek released their first book, Act Like a Lady in 2020, which was an instant New York Times instant bestseller, a USA Today Best-seller, an Amazon best pick of the month and a Toronto Star best-seller. Their second book debuted in 2022.

“As we head into year 9 with our PodcastOne Family, we truly believe we are creating the best shows we ever have. It’s shocking to look back at where we started in 2015 and to know that we still have the best listeners in the world, and we want to celebrate all the lives that have been supported and changed because of our beautiful community,” said Knight, Tobin and Vanek.

Lifestyle podcast Gals on the Go, launched with PodcastOne in the summer of 2019 and is hosted by influencers and YouTube stars Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio. The weekly podcast highlights conversations about friendship, navigating early adulthood, social media trends, relationships, family and so much more. Gals on the Go focuses on having real, raw, and honest conversations in an effort to "pull back the curtain" on what may look like perfect and glamorous lives on social media.

"PodcastOne has been the exclusive podcast network partner of Gals on the Go since the beginning, and we are beyond excited to be renewing our contract again. The team at PodcastOne has allowed the Gals on the Go brand to reach new heights, and we can’t wait to see what is in store next!” said Miccio and Carolan.

Melissa Gorga On Display joined PodcastOne in 2022 and since its debut has become one of the most sought after podcasts in the Bravo atmosphere. Each week, New Jersey Housewives star Gorga and her celebrity guests get together to talk fashion, family, Bravo drama, and the importance of treating yourself. Grab a glass of red wine and a sprinkle cookie, and enjoy the conversation. It's life unfiltered. It's the world according to Gorga.

“So excited to be signing on for two more seasons with PodcastOne! Who knew I would love podcasting this much! Thank you to all my listeners for over 5 million downloads! Can’t wait for the upcoming episodes!” said Gorga.

“PodcastOne prides itself on being talent first and LadyGang, Gals on the Go and Melissa Gorga On Display are some of the most talented hosts in the medium. We’re incredibly fortunate to build on a legacy of groundbreaking audio driven entertainment for women. Being able to grow these podcasts in partnership with their hosts has truly been a pleasure over the last several years, and we look forward to what the future has in store,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

LadyGang, Gals on the Go and Melissa Gorga on Display are top rated programs at PodcastOne alongside The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, I’ve Had It, Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. PodcastOne’s robust network of programming is available on Podcastone , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, I’ve Had It, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; PodcastOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2023, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :