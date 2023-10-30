Global Warehouse Automation Market 2023-2030: Industry 4.0 Spurs Explosive Demand for Warehouse Automation Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Automation Market by Automation Type (Digital Automation, Physical Automation), Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Function, End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Warehouse Automation Market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected value of USD 75.97 billion by 2030, up from an estimated USD 28.72 billion in 2023. The market has seen a robust CAGR of 14.58% as of 2022. This growth reflects the increasing reliance on warehouse automation technologies across various industry sectors, marking a transformative shift in operational efficiency.

Warehouse automation technologies play a pivotal role in streamlining operations, eliminating manual, time-consuming tasks, and allowing employees to focus on more critical duties. With the advent of Industry 4.0, remote operations, and enhanced worker safety, the market has witnessed extensive expansion. However, challenges such as the high cost of these technologies and the scarcity of skilled professionals may impact adoption rates. Nonetheless, technological advancements and the rise of warehouse robots paint a promising future for the Global Warehouse Automation Market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report provides a comprehensive outlook on the Warehouse Automation Market by analyzing various sub-markets, forecasting revenues, and examining emerging trends in each category.

Based on Automation Type:

Digital Automation

Physical Automation

Within Physical Automation:

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automatic Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Sortation Systems

In 2022, Physical Automation dominated the market with a 64.76% market share, followed by Digital Automation.

Based on Component:

Hardware

Services

Software

Hardware held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 45.83%, followed by Services.

Based on Function:

Packaging

Pick & Place

Shipping

Sorting

Pick & Place was the leading function in 2022, commanding a market share of 24.81%, followed by Shipping.

Based on End-User:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods & Retail

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail were the dominant end-user in 2022, with a market share of 19.64%, followed by Food & Beverages.

Based on Geographical Region:

Americas (38.93% market share in 2022)

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. This multi-currency support enables organizational leaders to make well-informed decisions. The report considers 2018 to 2021 as historical data, designating 2022 as the base year, estimating 2023 as the current year, and extending forecasts through 2030.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the vendor landscape of the Warehouse Automation Market. It evaluates their impact on overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, offering a comprehensive understanding of their performance and competitive positioning. This analysis also uncovers the level of competition, market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation during the study period.

The report offers insights on various aspects, including:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about key players' market dynamics and offerings.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration across mature market segments, highlighting lucrative opportunities.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing public and private investments in Industry 4.0

Growing need to ensure workforce and workplace safety

Rise in manufacturing outputs and demand for efficient inventory management solutions

Restraints:

High capital investment and high cost of maintenance

Opportunities:

Technological development in warehouse robots

Rising adoption of IoT and growing digitalization of warehouses

Challenges:

Lack of skilled professionals and expertise in operating automated systems

Competitive Portfolio

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Ametek, Inc.

ATS Corporation

Attabotics

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GEODIS Logistics LLC

Grey Orange Pte. Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IAM Robotics

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Iris Factory Automation

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group

Kuka AG

Locus Robotics Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TGW Logistics Group

Toshiba Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $75.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3wcch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment