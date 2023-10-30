Global Construction Equipment Market 2023-2030: The Rise of Electric Construction Equipment - A Revolution in Sustainable Building

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Excavator, Loader, Dozer, Dump Truck, Compactor, Crane), Propulsion, Power Output, Engine Capacity, Application, Electric Construction Equipment, Battery Chemistry & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction equipment market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by extensive infrastructural investments in residential, commercial, and non-residential sectors across Asian and North American countries.

With the projected market size of USD 194.7 billion by 2030, up from USD 149.7 billion in 2023, the construction equipment market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. This growth is propelled by the continuous surge in infrastructural investments in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors in regions like Asia and North America. The increasing adoption of electrification in construction equipment in Europe and North America is also contributing to the market's development.

Key Market Insights:

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Batteries Lead the Electric Construction Equipment:

LFP batteries are poised to dominate the electric construction equipment segment in 2023, primarily due to strong demand in the Chinese market.

LFP technology offers several advantages, including improved discharge and charge efficiency, longer lifespan, low maintenance, optimized safety, and lightweight characteristics.

NMC batteries, preferred in European and North American countries, offer enhanced structural stability and lower heating rates, resulting in extended performance.

Advancements in other technologies like Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) and solid-state are expected to revolutionize the electrification trend in the construction industry.

Earthmoving Equipment Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Segment:

Earthmoving equipment, encompassing excavators, loaders, and motor graders, is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing equipment category.

Asia is expected to account for nearly 45% of this segment's share by 2030, driven by extensive developmental activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Notable infrastructure projects, such as water conservancy initiatives in China and large-scale dam construction in India, are fueling the demand for earthmoving equipment.

North America's Strong Presence in the Construction Equipment Market:

The United States dominates the North American construction equipment market, with approximately 80% market share in 2023.

Increased residential construction and construction spending are key drivers of the construction industry in the US.

Compact equipment like mini excavators and skid-steer loaders has gained popularity, although a slight sales dip is expected in 2023 due to increased interest rates.

The Canadian market is experiencing significant infrastructure investments, with a particular focus on residential and non-residential construction.

Mexico's construction sector is also growing, supported by government investments and the recovery of construction activities.

This comprehensive report provides unmatched insight into the construction equipment market, including the growing importance of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries in the electric construction sector and the booming earthmoving equipment category driven by major development projects in populous countries.

In addition to data and insights, the report features extensive interviews with top-tier executives from key organizations in the construction equipment market, offering valuable knowledge to enhance business performance, create impactful go-to-market strategies, and gain a competitive edge. This report serves as a vital resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning in the global construction equipment market.

Premium Insights

Rise in Urban Infrastructure Development Projects

Earthmoving Equipment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Crawler Excavators to Surpass Other Segments During Forecast Period

100-200 HP Segment to Secure Leading Market Position During Forecast Period

<5 L Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Selective Catalyst Reduction to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

CNG/LNG/RNG to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Commercial Segment to Record Highest Demand for Construction Equipment in 2023

Electric Dump Trucks to Acquire Maximum Market Share in 2030

Lithium Iron Phosphate to Command Larger Market Share in 2023

Commercial Segment to Show Maximum Growth During Forecast Period

Asia to Dominate Construction Equipment Market During Forecast Period







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Infrastructure Development Projects

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Construction Solutions

Restraints

Stringent International Trade Policies and Mandates

Opportunities

Ongoing Developments in Lithium Battery Chemistry

Advancements in Autonomous Construction Equipment

Rapid Digitalization of Services

Challenges

Limited Battery Capacity in Electric Equipment

Susceptibility to Cyber Attacks

Technology Analysis

Autonomous Construction Equipment

Monitoring and Diagnosis Via Connected Technologies

Grade Control Systems

Case Study Analysis

Predictive Maintenance

Low-Carbon Construction Machinery

Smart Construction Equipment

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses







Competitive Portfolio

AB Volvo

Ammann Group

Astec Industries, Inc.

Bobcat Company

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility

Escorts Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Liebherr

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Manitou Group

Sandvik AB

SANY Group

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Wacker Neuson SE

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 472 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $149.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $194.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sp8q8o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment