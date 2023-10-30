Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Financial Calendar October 30, 2023 14.00 p.m.





Panostaja Oyj’s Financial Information Release Dates and Annual General Meeting

Panostaja Group’s financial year will end on 31st October, 2023. The financial results for the year ending on 31st October 2023 will be published on 15th December 2023. Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 7th February 2024. Annual report will be available at the address www.panostaja.fi on week 3/2024.

Panostaja Oyj will publish three reviews during the financial year 1.11.2023-31.10.2024. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Business Review 1 November 2023-31 January 2024 (3 months) 14 March 2024



Half Year Report 1 November 2023-30 April 2024 (6 months) 30 May 2024



Business Review 1 November 2023-31 July 2024 (9 months) 4 September 2024





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





For further information, please contact Mr. Tapio Tommila, mobile +358 40 527 6311.





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.

