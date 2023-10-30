Hopebridge Launches Standardized Circle Time Curriculum in Autism Therapy Centers Across the Country

Indianapolis, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will now have even more support in their transition to school due to an innovative Circle Time Curriculum from Hopebridge, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation. Developed by Hopebridge clinicians, the Circle Time Curriculum is the first of its kind in the applied behavior analysis (ABA) space. As Hopebridge launches this standardized curriculum and moves forward into their 18th year of service, it will continue to pioneer the way for compassionate, outcomes-driven autism care.

Circle time provides opportunities to learn how to receive and follow instructions that are similar to those in a school setting. Across the United States, circle time is often a part of the daily routine for daycare and pre-K programs, as well as within some kindergarten and elementary classrooms. Adding this structured time to therapy sessions helps prepare children to generalize skills more easily to their next educational placement.

The Circle Time Curriculum is a key element within Hopebridge’s school readiness programs that have helped lead to more successful clinical outcomes in our centers and in classrooms. For instance, of the children who graduated from Hopebridge therapy services and transitioned, 82% of caregivers said that their child maintained or continued to progress and acquire important developmental skills. Additionally, 94% of caregivers stated that their child is still attending school after attending Hopebridge.

“Maintaining a structured curriculum will prepare children for future learning, communication, and social successes. I am thrilled that we can bring this opportunity for further skill development to our children and to strengthen[JS1] our commitment to building durable and meaningful skills,” said Jana Sarno, Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer and Circle Time Curriculum pioneer.

This brand-new curriculum pairs the stories many already know and love, such as Brown Bear, Brown Bear and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, with accompanying language-rich lesson plans, art projects and peer activities. By creating an inviting and learning saturated environment, circle time supports children in acquiring and then transferring new skills that will prove useful when preparing for a school setting.

After being a part of the pilot program for Circle Time Curriculum in the Cumming, Georgia Hopebridge center, Lead BCBA Manuela Molina said, “All of my kiddos have been able to generalize skills to other environments and people with minimal prompting. One of them graduated and is going to school in a gen-ed classroom!”

Hopebridge recently announced that hundreds of children with autism graduated from their therapy programs and joined their peers in the classroom, transitioning from interdisciplinary therapy programs, which may include applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy), occupational therapy, and/or speech therapy.

When it comes to school readiness, many children with autism can fall behind their peers, not because they do not have the academic skills, but because they could benefit from extra support on some of their foundational, social, and communication skills. Skills like staying seated, following group instructions, and learning in a group setting can be challenging but essential for children entering the classroom. The structure that circle time creates allows for the development of these necessary skills and many others.

The three primary goals for introducing circle time to a child are:

Attend and follow routine and structure – The child will learn to focus on the tasks presented with minimal maladaptive behavior or instructional prompts. Participate to generalize skills – The child will learn to work with peers by following along and providing responses. Learn to acquire new information – The child will acquire new information and skills through engagement with curriculum and peers.

