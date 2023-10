Talkspace to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Jennifer Fulk, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum in New York, NY, on November 16, 2023. The Company’s fireside chat will be at 11:00am ET.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ms. Fulk, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone. Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covers approximately 110 million lives as of June 30, 2023, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

