Apogee Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other inflammatory and immunology indications, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Securities 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats and presentations will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other inflammatory and immunology indications with high unmet need. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. The company’s two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which are being initially developed for the treatment of AD and COPD, respectively. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit www.apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Noel Kurdi

VP of Investor Relations

Apogee Therapeutics

noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Bill Slattery

THRUST Strategic Communications

bill@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Dan Budwick 1AB Media

dan@1abmedia.com