MoveEV and Healthy Babies Bright Future (HBBF) Team Up to Create Awareness About The Harmful Health Impacts of Gas Vehicles’ Toxic Tailpipe Emissions, Provide Five-Step Plan to Help Make Cities Healthier for Kids

Boston, MA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV®, an AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home, and Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF), a nonprofit working to reduce babies’ exposures to neurotoxic chemicals, have teamed up to raise awareness surrounding the harmful health effects associated with gas vehicle tailpipe toxins on brain development in babies and provide a five-step plan to help make cities healthier for kids.

The MoveEV and HBBF’s five-step plan for municipalities to limit tailpipe toxins and provide a healthier environment for residents includes:

Adding more EV charging infrastructure to communities Implementing EV-ready codes to require all new buildings and major remodel projects to integrate EV charging infrastructure Educating municipal employees and residents about the generous EV tax incentives and EV choices (e.g. with EV demo days) Switching gasoline-powered municipal fleet vehicles to electric Sending EVs home with employees to charge and reimbursing them - putting more EVs into the community

“Transportation is the leading cause of air pollution in U.S. cities and disproportionately affects children in EJ communities and low-income households,” explains Kyra Naumoff Shields, PhD, the Bright Cities Program Director for Healthy Babies Bright Futures. “Increased exposure to these harmful air pollutants during infancy directly impacts brain development and function leading to, for some, a loss of the equivalent of a month of elementary school.” How big is the problem?

50% of Americans live in areas that don’t meet federal air quality standards

Children in EJ communities are almost four times more likely to live in areas with the most polluted air

4.5M American children suffer from asthma

One study found that every additional 20 EVs per 1,000 people in a given zip code were associated with a 3.2% drop in the rate of emergency room visits due to asthma

“When people think about the many benefits of electric vehicles, they rarely - if ever - are making the connection to children’s health outcomes,” explains Kate Harrison, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing for MoveEV. “But internal combustion engine vehicles are not just contributing to global warming, they are spewing toxic chemicals into the air in our communities and have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable populations. We wanted to get communities thinking about EVs as a new tool in the fight against childhood respiratory diseases.”

“Municipalities can make a real impact on the health of their community by making the switch to EVs themselves, demonstrating that they work, and promoting EV adoption for their employees and residents. We want municipal leaders to know they are not alone in the fight for a greener future and there are resources available to help them make this transition,” said MoveEV Founder and CEO David Lewis.

About MoveEV®

MoveEV® is an AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home. The MoveEV® platform includes three flagship products. ReimburseEV™ is enterprise software that accurately reimburses employees for the real costs of charging fleet vehicles at home with IRS-compliant receipts and no additional hardware needed. CommuteEV™ is an innovative green commuter benefits solution that encourages EV adoption and reduces the need for on-site charger installations. MoveEV also offers strategic advisory services to help optimize the transition of fleet and employee-owned vehicles to electric with AdviseEV™.

About HBBF

Healthy Babies Bright Futures is a nonprofit organization that measurably reduces the largest sources of babies’ exposures to neurotoxic chemicals that harm brain development. We use original research, city governments, and strategic partnerships to empower parents, build resilient communities, and pressure decision-makers to keep babies' brains safe from neurotoxic exposures. The Bright Cities program provides grants and tailored best practices to city governments to equitably reduce community exposures to neurotoxic chemicals. Forty-five cities have designed and completed projects that reduced harmful exposures to neurotoxic chemicals. Our three main areas of focus are: healthier air and environments; nontoxic and environmentally-preferable purchasing; and increasing access to organic and healthy food.

Attachment