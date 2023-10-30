Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, and Jeff Trigilio, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen 7 th Annual Fall Oncology Innovation Summit on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.





Annual Fall Oncology Innovation Summit on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 3:35 PM ET.





Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, FL on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 8:20 AM ET.



Webcasts of the TD Cowen and Evercore fireside chats and the Stifel presentation will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://cullinanoncology.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

