Yoshinoya Introduces Tokyo Fried Chicken to its Menu

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshinoya® , known for its artisanal Japanese-inspired rice bowls, is unveiling a new product offering to its menu that leans into its Japanese heritage, Tokyo Fried Chicken. Tokyo Fried Chicken offers Youshinoya’s take on an authentic Japanese favorite, Chicken Kaarage, which differs from both American and other Asian fried chicken recipes due to the batter which is made of potato starch and a unique marinade. Tokyo Fried Chicken is now available at Yoshinoya’s more than 100 restaurants as either a protein in a bowl or as a snack-size portion.



Tokyo Fried Chicken is made by marinating tender chicken in sweet soy and a special spice blend for several days to create a unique umami flavor, then hand-breaded, freshly fried and served with a choice of Hanabi Hot Mayo or Sweet & Spicy sauce. The result is lightly crispy, unbelievably juicy and flavorful chicken that is available in a traditional Yoshinoya Bowl and also as a snack-sized portion (4 pieces). Tokyo Fried Chicken joins Yoshinoya’s delicious lineup of protein options including Original Beef, Grilled Habanero Chicken, Grilled Ribeye Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Teriyaki Salmon

“We are thrilled to be infusing more of our Japanese heritage into our menu with the introduction of Tokyo Fried Chicken,” said Jon Gilliam, CEO of Yoshinoya America. “This type of unique recipe is usually only found at formal sit-down Japanese restaurants as an appetizer. Our portions are generous as each piece is significantly larger than a traditional chicken nugget and it makes for a great on-the-go snack or meal option.”

To kick off the launch, Yoshinoya will be offering Tokyo Fried Chicken for a limited time at $3 for a 4-piece snack when you purchase any bowl during November. Tokyo Fried Chicken can also be ordered as part of a fresh bowl which includes a choice of rice or udon noodles, protein and vegetables, providing a flavorful, customized and balanced meal. Bowls are available in regular, large, combo and combo XL sizes.

With the addition of Tokyo Fried Chicken, Yoshinoya restaurants now offer even more options for individuals and families who are looking for affordable, freshly prepared, delicious authentic Japanese cuisine featuring mouth-watering flavors and quality ingredients. In addition to full meals, Yoshinoya also offers appetizers, snack-sized options, desserts and a new line of Boba drinks.

For more information and to find a Yoshinoya near you, please visit www.yoshinoyaamerica.com



About Yoshinoya America

Yoshinoya was founded by Mr. Eikichi Matsuda in 1899 in a small shop in Nihonbashi Fish Market in his hometown, Yoshino-Cho, Osaka. Over the years, Yoshinoya has rapidly expanded around the world including Japan, USA, Hong Kong, China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. Yoshinoya opened its first restaurant in the United States in 1973 and now has more than 100 domestic locations located across California with plans to expand into Arizona and beyond. Yoshinoya is focused on creating affordable, freshly prepared, delicious authentic Japanese cuisine featuring mouth-watering flavors and quality ingredients inspired by its Japanese heritage. For more information and to find a Yoshinoya near you, please visit www.yoshinoyaamerica.com and follow us on social media at Instagram , X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook .

