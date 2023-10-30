Global Household Trends Report 2023: A Comprehensive Report on the Evolving Household Dynamics

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a compelling insight into the rapidly evolving dynamics of households across the globe. This report examines the transformative shifts driven by demographics, socioeconomic factors, and technological advancements. In a world where consumers are constantly on the move for better educational and employment prospects, urban migration is notable. The penchant for devices and durable goods that resonate with modern lifestyles remains high, painting a vivid picture of the contemporary household landscape.

The "Global Household Trends" report is a part of the Strategy Briefings, crafted to provide a rich understanding of emerging worldwide trends. Aimed at strategists and planners, these briefings leverage a wealth of information to provide top-line insights across markets and consumer segments. Authored by seasoned analysts, the reports serve as a catalyst for senior management discussions, offering a panoramic view of market behaviors and motivations, both current and prospective.

The report is a window into the driving forces of change, both present and future, providing a forward-looking outlook essential for strategic planning. The discussions generated from this briefing are designed to be engaging at a senior level, taking a step back from micro trends to offer a broader understanding of the global market dynamics. Stay ahead with up-to-date estimates and commentary that are bound to incite insightful discussions.

Key findings from the report depict an intriguing transformation in household structures and compositions. For instance, while couples with children represented over 30% of all household types in 2022, a decline to an average household size of 3.2 persons is anticipated by 2040. This change is propelled by a surge in single-person households, ageing populations, and a decrease in average children per household, especially pronounced in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions.

One of the striking revelations is the booming apartment dwelling trend, with Asia Pacific hosting 68% of such households in 2022, a reflection of urbanization, changing lifestyles, and space constraints in cities. Furthermore, the report unveils a substantial upsurge in household durables and devices as consumers gear towards gadgets enhancing their daily living, leaning towards digital devices over single-use durables.

An eye-opening forecast within the report is the 137% growth in female-headed households from 2000 to 2040. This trend, rising to 28% or 801 million households in 2040, is spurred by male members migrating to urban locales for better job prospects, leaving women as the de facto heads of households.

The "Global Household Trends" report is structured meticulously covering various facets including the global outlook, key household trends, and a ranking of key indicators. It serves as an invaluable resource for those aiming to grasp the changing tapestry of household dynamics on a global scale.

