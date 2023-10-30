Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Surpasses $926 Million, Set for Robust Growth to Reach $1,185 Million by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market has demonstrated impressive growth, achieving a market size of US$ 926 million in 2022. Market analysts anticipate sustained expansion, forecasting the market to reach US$ 1,185 million by 2028. This growth is expected to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Understanding Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand

Prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand are integral elements for reinforcing concrete structures. They provide the necessary tensile strength to neutralize external forces, such as stress and compression, ensuring structural stability. Additionally, PC wire and strand offer resistance to extreme temperatures, abrasion, water, lubricity, and cracking. They find widespread usage in the manufacturing of precast concrete elements and poles, as well as in rock and soil anchors, making them indispensable in the construction industry worldwide.

Market Trends

The global population's growth has led to an increased demand for residential and commercial construction projects, a significant driver of market growth. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and surges in renovation and remodeling activities are further fueling the demand for PC wires and strands on a global scale. These components are essential for constructing various structural elements, including segmental blocks, piers, and foundations, ensuring the stability of these structures.

Furthermore, the rising need for housing services and expanding business activities are driving product sales. The construction of flyovers, bridges, hospitals, hotels, auditoriums, heritage sites, shopping malls, and other public structures is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. The adoption of prefab or offsite construction methods is also contributing to market growth, as PC wires and strands are used in crane beams, cement poles, multi-factory frameworks, and railway sleepers. Government investments in real estate and mega infrastructure projects to stimulate economic growth are further propelling the market.

Leading market players are focused on enhancing manufacturing technologies and introducing advanced product variants with improved efficiency and strength, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends within sub-segments of the global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market. Market forecasts are available at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on coating type, type, and application:

Breakup by Coating Type:

Uncoated PC Strand

Galvanized PC Strand

Epoxy Coated PC Strand

Others

Breakup by Type:

Prestressed PC Steel Wire

Plain PC Wire

Indented PC Wire

Spiral Ribbed PC Wire

Breakup by Application:

Bridges

Buildings

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has been meticulously examined, featuring key players such as AL ITTEFAQ STEEL PRODUCTS CO., ArcelorMittal S.A., DWK Drahtwerk Koln GmbH, FAPRICELA, Guizhou Wire Rope Incorporated Company, Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Insteel Engineers Pvt Ltd., Quantum Steel, Southern Steel Group, Sumiden Wire, and Usha Martin Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Performance of the global Prestressed Concrete (PC) wire and strand market to date and future projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Prestressed Concrete (PC) wire and strand market.

Breakdown of the market by coating type, application, and other factors.

Key driving factors and challenges in the industry.

Competitive landscape and key players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $926 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1185 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

