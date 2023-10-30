Oatly Continues Expansion Into Food Service; Coffee Fellows to Bring Oatly Barista to All Locations Across Europe

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced that one of Germany’s largest coffee chains, Coffee Fellows, will make Oatly Barista available in 275 of its locations across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Coffee Fellows’ customers can now enjoy all its coffee specialties dairy-free at no extra charge.



“Our guests can help make a meaningful contribution to reducing their impact on the climate by choosing oat drink over cow’s milk. We process around 1.3 million liters of cow's milk into coffee specialties every year. Through our cooperation with Oatly, we would like to change that and are aiming to double our sales of oat drink by the end of 2024,” says Sybille Stauch, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Coffee Fellows.

Oatly Barista Edition is the most popular plant-based milk alternative in Germany1. It delivers a delicious, allergen-friendly milk alternative that has the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as traditional dairy, and in general, is better for the climate compared to cow’s milk2.

“We’re excited to be working with one of Germany’s largest coffee shop chains to offer Oatly Barista to their customers across Europe,” says Isabel Groß, Oatly’s Head of Out of Home & New Business for DACH & Poland. “Coffee Fellows shares our love for coffee culture and our commitment to sustainability and will help support our efforts to make consumers’ switch to a more sustainable, plant-focused diet as easy as possible by offering it at no extra charge.”

1 Source: NielsenIQ; Avg. Selling Stores, Num. ROS; MAT & L12 & last months; w/e 35 2023 DE

2 Poore, J., & Nemecek, T. (2018). Reducing food’s environmental impacts through producers and consumers. Science, 360(6392), 987-992.

