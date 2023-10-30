Energy Supplement Market to Generate a Revenue of $152.5 Billion by 2031, Globally | Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global energy supplement market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $152.5 billion by 2031, accounted for $83.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report presents a panoramic analysis of the emerging market trends, value chain, market size and estimations, strategic alliances between leading companies, drivers & opportunities, vital investment pockets, and competitive and regional landscapes. The report is a functional source of information for new apprentices, shareholders, frontrunners, and stockholders in initiating necessary strategies for the future and taking necessary steps to outstandingly strengthen and enhance their position in the market

The global energy supplement market is expected to witness prominent growth owing to a lot of factors such as the rise in the need for energy supplements, the growing emphasis on physical activities including yoga, exercise, and cycling, the busy lifestyle of the working population, and the increasing awareness about energy supplement to foster health and performance. However, supply chain disruptions, lack of labor, complete shutdown of manufacturing units, and shortages in raw material supply over the pandemic moderately impacted the market’s growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $83.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $152.5 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Product type, end-user, sales channel, and region Drivers Surge in need for energy supplements, especially among the younger generation, to lay more emphasis physical activity, such as exercise, yoga, cycling, and other forms of physical activity Increase in awareness about energy supplement to improve overall health and performance Opportunities Prevalence of hectic lifestyle among the working population Ease of consumption

The report delivers a detailed segmentation of the global energy supplement market based on end-user, sales channel, and region. The report also gives a thorough analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. Such comprehensive analysis can aid investors, markets, and beginners in identifying and channelizing strategies based on the fastest growing segments in terms of revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

By product type, the energy drinks segment is expected to hold a dominant market share over the estimated timeframe. This segment held the maximum market share in terms of revenue and contributed nearly three-fifths of the global energy supplement market share. On the contrary, the energy gels segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The report also covers segments such as energy bars, energy gels, gummies, and others.

By end-user, the adults segment is expected to exhibit the largest market share by 2031. It also held the biggest market share in 2021 and accounted for about half of the global energy supplement market share. However, the teenager segment is predicted to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis timeframe.

Based on sales channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the estimated timeframe. The segment exhibited the highest market share in 2021, providing nearly half of the global energy supplement market share. On the other hand, the online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis period.

By region, the North America region is predicted to hold the dominant market share by 2031. The region held the highest market share in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global energy supplement market share. On the contrary, the Asia-pacific region is projected to rise at a fascinating CAGR of 8.1% over the estimated period.

The leading players observed in the global energy supplement market report include The Coca-Cola Company, Brighter Foods Ltd, Suntory Holdings Limited, Kind LLC, Rockstar, Inc., McKee Foods Corporation, National Beverage Corp., NuGo Nutrition, Living Essentials, LLC, Premier Nutrition Inc., AriZona Beverage Co., Probar LLC, The Kellogg Company, and Quest Nutrition.

The report explores these key players in the global energy supplement market. These market players have made effective strategies including collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, innovative product launches, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold and expertise in the industry. The report is also helpful in presenting product portfolio, the latest developments, business performance, and operating segments by leading players in the market.

