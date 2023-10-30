C-Bond Systems Files to Officially Establish Patriot Glass Solutions as a Subsidiary as a Result of Expanding Operations and Strong Revenue Growth

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today it has filed to officially establish Patriot Glass Solutions as a subsidiary with the Texas Secretary of State amidst its strategic expansion plan and revenue growth during the second half of this year.



The Company will hold a conference call at 4:15 pm ET today, October 30, 2023, to provide an update on its Patriot Glass Solutions division. To listen to the live call, please dial (605) 313-5939 and use conference ID 1855758. To access a playback of the call, please dial (605) 313-4101 and use conference ID 1855758.

As announced earlier this month, Patriot Glass Solutions is experiencing substantial growth in revenue and market presence. The Company believes that with the official launch of this subsidiary it will be better equipped to continue to provide best-in-class solutions, and further solidify its position as a leader in the bullet-resistant and forced entry-resistant window film sector.

Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, "The official establishment of Patriot Glass Solutions as a legal subsidiary is a deliberate move to harness the momentum we are building. This allows us to streamline our operations and ultimately better serve our valued customers. We are excited about the possibilities this new entity brings and look forward to continued growth and success."

Pending approval from the Texas Secretary of State, Patriot Glass Solutions will operate as the primary subsidiary of C-Bond Systems. It offers forced entry-resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s forced entry-resistant security film system includes C-Bond’s proprietary glass strengthener, which is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, giving law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety.

C-Bond BRS includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass to help stop bullets from penetrating the glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV. Patriot Glass Solutions is led by Michael Wanke and is based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is proven to strengthen glass for architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that that with the official launch of this subsidiary we will be better equipped to continue to provide best-in-class solutions, and further solidify our position as a leader in the bullet-resistant and forced entry-resistant window film sector; the likelihood of revenue growth during the second half of this year; the likelihood of continued growth and success; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2023, May 15, 2023, and November 14, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.