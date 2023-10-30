Phunware Partners with Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui for its Enhanced Smart Hospitality Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of patented Location Based SaaS solutions that offer the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, has announced today that Wailea Beach Resort is deploying its enhanced Smart Hospitality Solution as part of a three-year-long contract. The updated version of the platform guides guests through the 22-acre property and drives them to the many amenities and dining options available, thus generating new revenue and improving the guest experience at Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui, which is part of the Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (“Marriott”) portfolio of brands.



Phunware was chosen as the preferred partner due to its experience with complex facilities, best-in-class blue-dot navigation, and hotel guest engagement. The deployment of the Wailea Beach Resort guest journey application represents another brand in Phunware’s growing list of major hospitality customers that leverage its industry-leading mobile experience platform for unifying the guest journey.

Wailea Beach Resort, the epitome of scenic luxury spanning 22 meticulously landscaped acres, is situated between two sandy beaches along Maui’s southern coastline with 547 residential-style rooms and suites. Voted as a Top 10 Resort in Hawaii by Conde Nast Travel Readers’ Choice Awards, the oceanfront resort boasts a 9,000+ square-foot spa, renowned Te Au Moana luau, and signature dining at Humble Market Kitchin by James Beard Award winner, Chef Roy Yamaguchi.

Phunware’s enhanced Smart Hospitality Solution at Wailea Beach Resort will improve the guest experience by providing customers with access to features such as:

Interactive real-time mapping, wayfinding, and indoor positioning to guide guests across the property

Advanced search and filtering of all available amenities based on the category of experience to simplify property discovery

Built-in booking of experiences via The Hub such as a variety of complimentary Hawaiian cultural activities, private dining reservations, and more

Curated selections of on-property experiences that steer guests to the right amenities

Audio streaming on Points of Interest so users can hear details about the property



By leveraging Phunware’s platform, Wailea Beach Resort also has the ability to extend the capabilities of its Smart Hospitality Solution in the future with additional integrations to support business systems such as on-demand ordering, concierge communication, and loyalty programs.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the forward-thinking team at Wailea Beach Resort to unveil the enhanced version of our Smart Hospitality Solution,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “Our goal is to empower guests with seamless navigation through this luxury property, ensuring they can fully explore the wealth of amenities available at Wailea Beach Resort. In addition to giving guests a more pleasant and technologically advanced experience, our software provides Wailea Beach Resort with the opportunity to maximize its top line by way of mobile engagement and generating profitable behavior.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware’s mobile experience platform unifies the guest experience in hospitality.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui

Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui is located on 22 acres on Maui’s southern shores, framed by two white sand beaches, just steps from the water’s edge. The elevated contemporary resort, inspired by its oceanfront location and the restorative power of the Pacific, encompasses 547 guest rooms and suites; four ocean-view dining venues, including HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN by Roy Yamaguchi; a full-service spa; fitness center; five pools featuring Hawaii’s longest resort water slide; kids club; teen center; movie house; 102,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; and offers direct access to The Shops at Wailea. As the closest resort to the shoreline on the island, the resort provides endless adventure and activities inspired by the spirit of the ocean. For more information, please visit www.waileabeachresort.com

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

