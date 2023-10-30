Coveo recognized as a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software Assessment

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX: CVO) the leading provider of enterprise AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with Semantic search, AI recommendations, and GenAI answering, today announced that Coveo has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49988523, October 2023).

"Over the past three to five years, IDC has been observing a fundamental shift as machine learning – and deep learning–driven advances in AI have made their way into most commercial search systems," said Hayley Sutherland, research manager, Knowledge Discovery and Conversational AI at IDC. "Advances in AI have resulted in significant improvements that are providing many organizations with competitive advantage. Any business that has not yet upgraded to AI-powered search and knowledge discovery risks falling behind."



The IDC MarketScape highlights several Coveo capabilities and calls out strengths, including:

“Prepackaged solutions: Coveo provides strong prepackaged solutions for a wide variety of general-purpose search needs, with other features such as security certifications and integrations with horizontal applications to meet more specific needs.”

"We believe that experience is today’s competitive front line, and the future is business-to-person," said Louis Tetu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. "To achieve an AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises need to have a spinal and composable ability to deliver Semantic search and generative answering experiences throughout every digital interaction. We're honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape. We feel this recognition validates our decade of AI experience and our novel approach to generative answering that helps enterprises securely augment digital experiences for their customers and employees."

The Coveo PlatformTM and Coveo’s robust suite of AI and GenAI models power individualized, trusted, and connected experiences across every interaction to delight customers and employees and drive superior business results. Coveo's long-time dedication to search and LLM technology ensures that its latest innovations can be easily implemented across large implementations – with quick time to value. With Semantic search, AI recommendations, and GenAI answering, Coveo transforms the total experience from CX to EX across commerce, service, website, and workplace use cases. Coveo recently announced more than 15 new advancements to the Coveo platform, creating a scalable, intuitive and technology-agnostic solution. Advancements future-proof the Coveo composable AI search and generative experience platform, ensuring its relevance and efficacy for enterprises.



To learn more about Coveo’s unique approach to Generative AI and how Coveo can fit into your search and knowledge discovery strategy, read the IDC MarketScape excerpt.

Want to learn more about Coveo? Join our keynote at KMWorld, “KM Augmented: GenAI + 10 AI Models You Need to Know”, Thursday November 9, 2023 at 12:15pm ET. Or visit us at booth #201.



About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About Coveo

Coveo powers the digital experiences of the world’s most innovative brands serving millions of people and billions of interactions across every digital experience. After a decade of enriching our market-leading platform with forward-thinking global enterprises, we know what it takes to gain a trusted AI-experience advantage.



We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experience is today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business.



For enterprises to achieve this AI-experience advantage at scale, it is imperative to have an Enterprise Spinal and composable ability to deliver AI semantic search and generative experiences at each customer and employee interaction.



Our single SaaS AI platform and robust suite of AI & GenAI models are designed to transform the total experience from CX to EX across websites, ecommerce, service, and workplace. Powering individualized, trusted, and connected experiences across every interaction to delight customers and augment employees, and drive superior business outcomes. Our platform is certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 compliant, and 99.999% SLA resilient. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.



