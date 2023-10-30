Global Military Cloud Computing Market Report 2023-2028: Platform as a Service (PaaS) Transforms Military Software Development

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Cloud Computing Market by Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service ,Platform as a Service, and Software as a service), Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Military Cloud Computing Market, estimated at USD 8.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. This significant growth is attributed to the transformative advantages that military cloud computing offers to defense operations worldwide.

Key Advantages of Military Cloud Computing:

Military cloud computing provides a flexible platform for enhancing operational capabilities and data management. Cost-Efficiency: The cloud environment reduces costs by optimizing resource utilization.

Cloud solutions enable data accessibility and collaboration across geographically dispersed units. Data Centralization: Critical data is centralized, enabling more efficient and secure access.

Hybrid Cloud Segment Leads: Among deployment types, the Hybrid Cloud segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Hybrid cloud solutions strike a balance between on-premises security and public cloud advantages, offering a secure and scalable approach to military operations.

Air Force Emerges as a Key User: In terms of end users, the Air Force segment is poised for rapid expansion. Military cloud computing offers enhanced data accessibility and sharing capabilities, critical for modern air operations. This accessibility allows Air Force personnel to make real-time decisions and collaborate across geographically dispersed units, even from remote bases and aircraft.

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Drives Growth: The Platform as a Service (PaaS) service model has achieved the highest growth rate in military cloud computing. PaaS provides a ready-made development environment with streamlined tools for the creation and deployment of mission-critical applications. This accelerates software development and response times to evolving threats and operational requirements.

China's Growing Influence: China is positioned to account for the largest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the military cloud market. Several factors contribute to this trend:

Expanding Military Modernization: China's investment in military modernization has led to increased reliance on cloud computing for data-intensive operations, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and cyber warfare.

The Global Military Cloud Computing Market is evolving at a rapid pace, offering a strategic advantage in an increasingly connected and technologically advanced security environment.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the military cloud computing market are Amazon (US), Google (US), Dell Technologies (US), IBM (US), Microsoft Corporation (US) Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Cisco (US) Atos(France), SAIC (US) among others.

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption by Armed Forces to Drive Demand for Military Cloud Computing

Private Cloud Segment to Lead Market Share During Forecast Period

Infrastructure-As-A-Service Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Army Segment to Have Maximum Market Share During Forecast Period

North America to Lead Market During Forecast Period

China to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2023 to 2028

Drivers

Improved Collaboration and Information Sharing

Digital Transformation

Scalability and Flexibility

Access to Advanced Technologies

Standardization

Restraints

Security Concerns

Cultural and Organizational Resistance

Legacy Systems Integration

Opportunities

Advanced Analytics and Intelligence

Secure Collaboration and Interoperability

Cost Savings and Resource Optimization

Emerging Technologies Integration

Global Market Expansion

Challenges

Connectivity and Bandwidth Limitations

Compliance and Regulatory Challenges

Dependence on Third-Party Providers

Trends Impacting Customer Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Military Cloud Computing Solution Providers

Competitive Portfolio

Amazon

Atos

Bae Systems

Capgemini

Cgi

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Dxc Technology

General Dynamics Corporation

Google

Hadean

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Peraton

Rackspace Technology

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saic

Salesforce

Smartronix

Soar Technology

Sparkcognition

Splunk

Thales Group

Wind River Systems

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



